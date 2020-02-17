After a new ‘Battlestar Galactica’ show was announced, fans of Ronald D. Moore‘s reboot were annoyed that the show was getting even another reboot. Only, now it appears that the series, which Sam Esmail (‘Mr. Robot’) is creating for the Peacock streaming service, isn’t another restart of the franchise. In fact, Moore has revealed that this new ‘Battlestar Galactica’ will actually take place in the same continuity which he created for Syfy back in 2004!

That being said, there is no news as to if this new series will take place in the same time period as ‘Battlestar Galactica’ or in its prequel,’Caprica’, or in another era entirely.

Moore shared this much in a recent interview with Variety:

“Sam called me and was very gracious, he didn’t pitch me the story, so I don’t know. But he said his plans, and he wasn’t going to re-start the show and recast it, but he wanted to do something in the same universe. Sam’s amazing, and I love ‘Mr. Robot.’ I was like, you know, ‘You’re an amazing guy and amazing writer, go with god!'”

If this does take place during roughly the same time as Moore’s ‘BSG,’ it could mean that cameos of existing characters could make an appearance. With the show potentially following another group of survivors, it could at least give a chance for some of the Cylons to show up.

Moore’s new commentary backs up what Esmail shared on Twitter last Fall which seemed to be a huge stretch at the time:





BSG fans, this will NOT be a remake of the amazing series @RonDMoore launched because… why mess with perfection? Instead, we’ll explore a new story within the mythology while staying true to the spirit of Battlestar. So say we all! — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) September 17, 2019

Are you excited for Sam Esmail’s take on ‘Battlestar Galactica’? What time period would you like to see the series occurring? Share your thoughts in the comments below!