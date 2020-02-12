Bruce Willis is re-teaming with Edward Drake & Corey Large, who co-penned the screenplay for his upcoming sci-fi movie ‘Breach’ for another new sci-fi flick, ‘Cosmic Sin’. Via Deadline:

The project will follow a group of warriors and scientists who must fight to protect and save their race when a hostile alien species with the power to infect and take over human hosts sets its sights on a futuristic human society.

John Suits (‘3022’) directed ‘Breach’, but Drake & Large plan to helm ‘Cosmic Sin’ themselves. Drake previously co-wrote and directed the Australian post-apocalyptic thriller ‘Animals’. Large previously co-wrote and directed the humor-laced horror movie ‘The Ninth Passenger’.

Plans are for indie outfit The Exchange to shop the project around at the European Film Market.

‘Breach’ is in post-production and is expected to be released in The Netherlands on November 26, 2020. Here is its synopsis:

On the cusp of fatherhood, a junior mechanic aboard an interstellar ark to New Earth must outwit a malevolent cosmic terror intent on using the spaceship as a weapon.

Joining Willis in the cast are Thomas Jane, Kassandra Clementi, Cody Kearsley, Callan Mulvey, and Rachel Nichols.

Willis remains a high-profile actor in the US, but it seems that for now, he is focusing on low-budget action fare for the European market. He has also completed the flick ‘Survive the Night’ with director Matt Eskandari, and co-starring Chad Michael Murray. He is now filming another shoot-’em-up, ‘Open Source’, also with Eskandari, and co-starring Jesse Metcalf. (Joe Russo co-wrote the screenplay.) He will next film ‘Run of the Hitman’ with director Stephen Cyrus Sepher.

His last major role in an American film was as Frank Minna in ‘Motherless Brooklyn’. Before that, he reprised his role as David Dunn from ‘Unbreakable’, in M. Night Shyamalan’s follow-up ‘Glass’, with Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy. His next major American picture is reported to be ‘McLane’, the latest film in the ‘Die Hard’ saga.

Check back for updates!