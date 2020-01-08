Fox loves its international release of ‘War of the Worlds’ so much that it is being given a second season order before debuting in the US. The international appeal of the series has been widely well-received after the release in France last year as well as other European territories by Fox. Fox Networks Group and France’s Canal+ already have pre-production moving ahead in the UK with filming slated for the Spring of this year. WOTW2, which is an Urban Myth Films company, will be housing the project.

This new take on the H.G Wells classic is set in a modern-day Europe and was inspired by AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead.’ In it, the war has happened, and we’ll be following what is left of humanity as they try to survive after an apocalyptic level attack by extra-terrestrial life.

You can read the full synopsis below:

When astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy, it is definitive proof of intelligent extraterrestrial life. The world’s population waits for further contact with bated breath. They do not have to wait long. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out by a devastating attack; pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world.

As aliens hunt and kill those left alive, the survivors ask a burning question – who are these attackers, and why are they hell-bent on our destruction? Emotional, cinematic, and rooted in character, it is a unique marriage of human drama and the best science fiction.

This is a story of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances – but they are more than just victims in a brutal war. For, as we will come to realize, the aliens’ savage attack on earth is not arbitrary: its seeds are being sown before our very eyes.

The first season is set to land on Fox in the UK later this year and in the United States on Epix this coming February 16th, 2020.

‘War of the Worlds’ stars Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern in the initial 8-episode run and created by Howard Overman (‘Misfits.’)

Source: Deadline