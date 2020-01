Here is the list of new comic books, trade paperbacks and more shipping on 1/1/2020. As always, check with your retailer for availability, as not all releases may be on sale in all areas at the same time. Here is what’s on my pull-list this week.

STAR WARS #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Charles Soule (A) Jesus Saiz (CA) R. B. Silva

“No…I am your father.”

In the wake of the events following The Empire Strikes Back, it is a dark time for the heroes of the Rebellion. The Rebel fleet…scattered following a disastrous defeat at the Battle of Hoth. Han Solo…lost to the bounty hunter, Boba Fett, after being frozen in carbonite. And after being lured into a trap on Cloud City and bested in a vicious lightsaber duel against the evil Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker…learned the horrible truth about his past. Vader did not kill Luke’s father Anakin–Vader is Luke’s father! Now, after narrowly escaping the dark lord’s clutches, and wounded and reeling from the revelation, Luke, Princess Leia, Lando Calrissian, the Wookiee Chewbacca and the droids C-3PO and R2-D2 must fight their way back to the Rebel Alliance-for the fate of the entire galaxy is at stake! After so many losses is victory still possible? But, what Leia, Luke and their ragtag band of freedom fighters do not realize is that they have only traded one Imperial trap for another! Enter the cunning and vengeful Imperial Commander Zahra, at the helm of the Tarkin’s Will!

Writer Charles Soule (DARTH VADER) and artist Jesus Saiz (DOCTOR STRANGE) are taking us all to the galaxy far, far away next year! With covers by RB Silva (POWERS OF X)!

THE GREATEST SPACE ADVENTURE OF ALL TIME BEGINS THIS JANUARY!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1018

DC COMICS

(W) Peter J. Tomasi (A) Scott Godlewski (CA) Rafael Sandoval, Jordi Tarragona

In the aftermath of “City of Bane,” the Dark Knight has found himself cold, alone, and missing one of the very foundations of his life as both Bruce Wayne and the Batman. But personal problems will have to wait-a mysterious series of deaths have been peppered throughout Gotham and it seems an element of the supernatural is at play in the form of a monstrous pagan spirit. Can Batman silence the demons within to stop the killing? Or will this silent night be for keeps?

TRANSFORMERS #15

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Brian Ruckley (A) Anna Malkova, Bethany McGuire-Smith (CA) Josh Perez

A conspiracy unravels. The Autobots race to restore order. Megatron reaches his breaking point and Shockwave finds himself broken. There are no more Ascenticons. There is no more Rise. There are only… The Decepticons.

GI JOE #4

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Paul Allor (A/CA) Niko Walter

Journey into the heart of Cobra as Major Bludd searches for the hidden truth behind Cobra high command! What will Cobra’s new vision of America mean for G.I. Joe?

All This Plus …

THOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

A BRAND-NEW, SUPERSTAR CREATIVE TEAM TAKES THE KING OF ASGARD TO NEW REALMS OF GLORY!

The prince is now a king. All Asgard lies before Thor, the God of Thunder. And after many months of war, the Ten Realms are finally at peace. But the skies above the Realm Eternal are never clear for long. The Black Winter is coming. And the God of the Storm will be powerless before it.

DREW & JOT DUELING DOODLES ORIGINAL GN HC

BLACK HAMMER TP VOL 04 AGE OF DOOM PART II

CRONE #3 (OF 5)

EVERYTHING #5 (MR)

GRENDEL DEVILS ODYSSEY #3 (OF 8) CVR A WAGNER (MR)

GRENDEL DEVILS ODYSSEY #3 (OF 8) CVR B SCHKADE (MR)

MINIATURE FINAL FANTASY NO ADVENTURE TOO LARGE HC

RUBY FALLS #4 (OF 4) (MR)

SWORD DAUGHTER #9 CVR A OLIVER

SWORD DAUGHTER #9 CVR B CHATER

TOMB RAIDER OMNIBUS TP VOL 02

ABSOLUTE DEATH HC NEW ED (MR)

ACTION COMICS #1018

ACTION COMICS #1018 CARD STOCK VAR ED

BATGIRL #42

BATGIRL #42 VAR ED

BATMAN BEYOND #39

BATMAN BEYOND #39 VAR ED

BATMAN GOTHAM KNIGHTS TRANSFERENCE TP

BIRDS OF PREY HUNTRESS TP

BOOKS OF MAGIC #15 (MR)

DC PREVIEWS #21 JANUARY 2020 EXTRAS

DETECTIVE COMICS #1018

DETECTIVE COMICS #1018 VAR ED

DIAL H FOR HERO #10 (OF 12)

DIANA PRINCESS OF THE AMAZONS TP

DOLLAR COMICS BATMAN #613

DREAMING #17 (MR)

FLASH #85

FLASH #85 CARD STOCK VAR ED

HARLEY QUINN #69

HARLEY QUINN #69 VAR ED

INJUSTICE VS THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE TP

JOKER HARLEY CRIMINAL SANITY #2 (OF 9) (MR)

JOKER HARLEY CRIMINAL SANITY #2 (OF 9) VAR ED (MR)

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #18

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #18 VAR ED

LOIS LANE #7 (OF 12)

LOIS LANE #7 (OF 12) VAR ED

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #11 (OF 12)

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #11 (OF 12) VAR ED

RED HOOD OUTLAW #41

RED HOOD OUTLAW #41 VAR ED

SUPERMAN GIANT #1

TERRIFICS #23

TERRIFICS #23 VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN WARBRINGER TP

BOYS COLL HOMELANDER TWO DOLLAR BILL (MR)

BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 ENNIS SGN PHOTO CVR ED (MR)

BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 02 ENNIS SGN PHOTO CVR ED (MR)

ELVIRA SHAPE OF ELVIRA #1 CGC GRADED PHOTO CVR

JAMES BOND LIVE & LET DIE HC

RED SONJA VAMPIRELLA BETTY VERONICA #2 DALTON VIRGIN

DUCKTALES FAIRES & SCARES #1 (OF 3) CVR A GHIGLIONE & STELLA

DUCKTALES FAIRES & SCARES #1 (OF 3) CVR B GHILLONE & STELLA

GI JOE #4 CVR A WALTER

I CAN SELL YOU A BODY #1

LOAC ESSENTIALS HC VOL 14 BARNEY GOOGLE 1928

MARVEL VAULT OF HEROES HULK BIGGEST & BEST TP

MIGHTY ELVIS A GRAPHIC BIOGRAPHY HC GN

PANDEMICA #3 (OF 5) SANCHEZ

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #24 CVR A GRAY & GRAHAM

STARCADIA QUEST #3 (OF 3) CVR A MAZZARA

TMNT URBAN LEGENDS #20 CVR A FOSCO

TMNT URBAN LEGENDS #20 CVR B FOSCO & LARSEN

TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR A PEREZ

TRANSFORMERS #15 CVR B BURCHAM

TRANSFORMERS IDW COLL PHASE 2 HC VOL 10

COPRA #4

DEATH OR GLORY #8 CVR A BENGAL (MR)

DEATH OR GLORY #8 CVR B ASRAR (MR)

KILLADELPHIA #2 CVR A ALEXANDER (MR)

KILLADELPHIA #2 CVR B MAHFOOD (MR)

MANIFEST DESTINY #40 (MR)

NOMEN OMEN #4 (OF 15) CVR A CAMAGNI (MR)

NOMEN OMEN #4 (OF 15) CVR B LOLLI (MR)

NOMEN OMEN #4 (OF 15) CVR C GRAHAM (MR)

OLYMPIA #2 (OF 5)

BLACK BOLT HC

BLACK CAT TP VOL 01 GRAND THEFT MARVEL

BLACK PANTHER AND AGENTS OF WAKANDA #5

BLACK PANTHER AND AGENTS OF WAKANDA #5 SUAYAN MARVELS X VAR

CONAN CHRONICLES EPIC COLLECTION TP BATTLE SHAMLA PASS

CONAN TP HOUR OF DRAGON

DAREDEVIL #16

DAREDEVIL #16 BENJAMIN MARVELS X VAR

DOCTOR DOOM #4

DOCTOR DOOM #4 SLINEY MARVELS X VAR

HAWKEYE FREEFALL #1

HAWKEYE FREEFALL #1 SCHMIDT VAR

LEGENDS OF MARVEL TP SPIDER-MAN

MARAUDERS #5 DX

MARVEL PREVIEWS VOL 04 #30 JANUARY 2020 EXTRAS

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #14

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #14 SHALVEY MARVELS X VAR

MILES MORALES TP VOL 02 BRING ON BAD GUYS

MOON GIRL AND DEVIL DINOSAUR GN TP FULL MOON

NEW MUTANTS EPIC COLL TP DEMON BEAR SAGA DM VAR NEW PTG

PUNISHER SOVIET #3 (OF 6) (MR)

SPIDER-MAN & VENOM DOUBLE TROUBLE #3 (OF 4)

STAR WARS #1

STAR WARS #1 BLANK VAR

STAR WARS #1 SPROUSE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VAR

SWORD MASTER #7

TAROT #1

TAROT #1 DAVIS VAR

THOR #1

THOR #1 ANKA RAINBOW BRIDGE VAR

THOR #1 ART ADAMS VAR

THOR #1 ARTGERM VAR

THOR #1 BARTEL VAR

THOR #1 BLANK VAR

THOR #1 BROWN MARVELS X VAR

THOR #1 KLEIN SIF VAR

THOR #1 MR GARCIN COLLAGE VAR

THOR #1 RON LIM VAR

THOR #1 WOO DAE SHIM VAR

TRUE BELIEVERS CRIMINALLY INSANE BULLSEYE #1

TRUE BELIEVERS CRIMINALLY INSANE GREEN GOBLIN #1

WEB OF BLACK WIDOW #5 (OF 5)

WEB OF BLACK WIDOW #5 (OF 5) BIANCHI VAR

X-MEN #4 DX

Other Comic Books

10 DANCE GN VOL 05 (MR)

2000 AD PROG #2160

2020 VISIONS TP (MR)

ABSALOM TP TERMINAL DIAGNOSIS

AKASHIC RECORDS OF BASTARD MAGICAL INSTRUCTOR GN VOL 08

ARCHIE MARRIED LIFE 10 YEARS LATER #5 CVR A PARENT

ARCHIE MARRIED LIFE 10 YEARS LATER #5 CVR B MACK

ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #6

BALLAD OF YAYA GN VOL 04 ISLAND

BOSTON METAPHYSICAL SOCIETY #6

CAPTAIN CANUCK TP VOL 03 HARBINGER (RES)

CLASSIC PULP HORROR ONE SHOT

COARAPTOR ONE SHOT

COARAPTOR ONE SHOT MONSTER MATT VAR CVR

COOKIE & KID #5 (OF 6)

DOLL ISLAND TP (MR)

DR MESMERS REVENGE TP

DUNGEON BUILDER LABYRINTH MODERN CITY GN VOL 01 (MR)

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #34 CVR A COCCOLO

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #34 CVR B ABRERA

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #34 CVR C ZALDIVAR

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #34 CVR D VITORINO

GUTTER MAGIC #4 (OF 8)

HAPPINESS GN VOL 10

HELLCHILD TP BLOOD MONEY

HOW TO TREAT MAGICAL BEASTS GN VOL 04

JUNGLE COMICS #2 (OF 4) CVR A SHANNON

JUNGLE COMICS #2 (OF 4) CVR B MEUGNIOT VAR

KAKEGURUI COMPULSIVE GAMBLER GN VOL 11

KRINGLE TP (MR)

LOVE SHE OFFERED TP (MR)

MACHIMAHO MADE WRONG PERSON MAGICAL GIRL GN VOL 04 (MR)

MAGIA RECORD PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA GN VOL 01

MARGO INTERGALACTIC TRASH COLLECTOR #2 (OF 3) CVR A WHITING

MARGO INTERGALACTIC TRASH COLLECTOR #2 (OF 3) CVR B SINNOTT

MISPLACED #2

MISTY PRESENTS JORDI BADIA ROMERO HC

MONICA ADVENTURES TP VOL 04

MY ROOM IS DUNGEON REST STOP GN VOL 01

OGRES #2 (OF 4)

PINK LEMONADE HOLIDAY GRAB BAG ONE SHOT CAGNETTI CVR

PINK LEMONADE HOLIDAY GRAB BAG ONE SHOT SIMPSON CVR

PLANET CARAVAN TP

PRE CODE CLASSICS MYSTERIES WEIRD & STRANGE HC VOL 02

PRE CODE CLASSICS MYSTERIES WEIRD & STRANGE SLIPCASE ED VOL

SACRIFICIAL PRINCESS & KING BEASTS GN VOL 08

SCIENCE GN

SEANCE ROOM #1 (OF 4) (MR)

SILVER AGE CLASSICS OUTER SPACE SLIPCASE ED VOL 02

SISTERS GN VOL 05 MYOB

SISTERS HC GN VOL 05 MYOB

STABBITY BUNNY EMMETS STORY #1 CVR A

STABBITY BUNNY EMMETS STORY #1 CVR B

STAR BASTARD #6

TAROT WITCH OF THE BLACK ROSE #119 DLX LITHO ED (MR)

TERRIFIED TEACHER AT GHOUL SCHOOL GN VOL 08

TOMO CHAN IS A GIRL GN VOL 06

TOUCHING EVIL #2 (OF 7)

VAN HELSING VS DRACULAS DAUGHTER #5 (OF 5) CVR A JOHNSON

VAN HELSING VS DRACULAS DAUGHTER #5 (OF 5) CVR B COCCOLO

VAN HELSING VS DRACULAS DAUGHTER #5 (OF 5) CVR C JIMENEZ

VAN HELSING VS DRACULAS DAUGHTER #5 (OF 5) CVR D OTERO

VAN HELSING VS DRACULAS DAUGHTER #5 (OF 5) CVR E METCALF

WAITING FOR SPRING GN VOL 12

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #95

Source: Previews World