It’s one-and-done for Netflix’s zombie apocalypse teen comedy ‘Daybreak’. The series won’t be returning for a sophomore season. Series co-creator/executive producer Aron Eli Coleite delivered the news via Twitter:



I don’t even know how to say this, so we prepared a small statement. Love you all. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/rKXWxuaaFh — Aron Coleite (@AronColeite) December 17, 2019

‘Daybreak’ Season 1 was released on October 24. It doesn’t look like enough people streamed it for Netflix to renew it. As is often the case, genre shows are simply more expensive to produce than regular programs, so they need to be hugely successful to justify the expense.

Coleite co-created ‘Daybreak’ with Brad Peyton, based on the comic book by Brian Ralph. Following an apocalyptic event, all adults are turned into zombies, called “Ghoulies,” while the teens stick with their pre-apocalyptic high school cliques. The Jocks become barbarian warriors. The Cheerleaders become Amazons.

“Everyteen” Josh Wheeler (played by Colin Ford) allies himself with other misfits, Wesley Fists (Austin Crute), who starts off as one of Josh’s bullies, but post-apocalypse, is a zen samurai-like mentor, and 12-year old Angelica (Alyvia Alyn Lind), a young pyromaniac. Together they attempt to locate Josh’s girlfriend, Samaira “Sam” Dean (Sophie Simnett), who Josh is convinced is still alive. Matthew Broderick also starred as the kids’ former high school principal, Mr. Burr.

There were ten episodes in the first (and only) season, and unfortunately, it ended on a cliffhanger.

Reviews were mixed, but the show failed to really make any waves, which could explain its cancellation.

Source: Deadline