Even though this has been a rough year for cinema as we know it, it’s a nice reminder when we see new trailers that several films are still in various stages of post-production and that new movies can and do still exist to keep us entertained.

On the science-fiction front, it’s seemed over the last decade or so that we’ve been gifted one large-scale “serious” genre film at per year: think ‘Gravity’ in 2013, ‘Interstellar’ in 2014, ‘The Martian’ in 2015, ‘Arrival’ in 2016, ‘Hidden Figures’ in 2017, ‘First Man’ in 2018, ‘Ad Astra’ in 2019. These are just examples, of course, but with the release of the first trailer for ‘Midnight Sky,’ it appears 2020 will at least be able to continue the trend.

Based on the 2016 novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, ‘Midnight Sky’ is directed by George Clooney, who also stars alongside Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, and others. Here’s the official description of the film, along with the trailer itself:

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel Good Morning, Midnight, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone. Coming to Netflix December 23rd.

For those that haven’t read the book prior to reading the film, we certainly won’t spoil anything here, although that is certainly not stopping the internet speculation engine from making predicitions and guesses as to key plot points and potential end-of-film twists. With a 4.3/5 rating on over 340 Amazon reviews, it’s clear that the source material of the novel is loved by fans, but viewing audiences will have to wait several more weeks before making their own judgements. In the meantime, you can learn more about the film on Netflix’s website by clicking here.

‘Midnight Sky’ premieres exclusively on Netflix on December 23, 2020.