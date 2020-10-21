After a strong first season on cable network TNT, ‘Snowpiercer’ is set to return for a second season in early 2021. The announcement of the second season premiere date – along with a confirmation of a third season already in the works – was made at the virtual New York Comic-Con earlier this month, but was no surprise, with the second season confirmed before the first season even aired a single episode. Now, the home-video release of the first season has a confirmed release date as well: January 26, 2021, the day after the second-season premiere.

From parent media company Warner Bros:

Attention all passengers – the revolution is coming! Get ready for more secrets, plot twists, and reveals as Warner Bros Home Entertainment takes you on an epic journey with the release of “Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season” on Blu-ray and DVD on January 26, 2021. Strap yourself in for an exhilarating ride with all 10 episodes from the first season, plus enjoy the captivating extra features, behind-the-scenes interviews, featurettes, and more! “Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season” is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray, which includes a Digital Copy. Both sets have an order due date of December 22, 2020. “Snowpiercer: The Complete First Season” is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers. Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, “Snowpiercer” centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation.

The returning cast from Season 1 will be joined by new addition Sean Bean as the mysterious Mr. Wilford. The actors returning for the new season include leads Daveed Diggs and Jennifer Connelly, along with Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Susan Park, Katie McGuinness, Iddo Goldberg, Sam Otto, Mike O’Malley, Sheila Vand, Annalise Basso, Jaylin Fletcher, Lena Hall, and Roberto Urbina.

The TV show is adapted from the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige in addition to taking elements from Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 film of the same name. Take a peek at the newest trailer for the upcoming season, also unveiled at NYCC 2020:

The second season of ‘Snowpiercer’ will premiere on TNT on January 25, 2021; the first season of the series will be released on home video on January 26, 2021.