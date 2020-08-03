The first major Hollywood flick to arrive in theaters following the COVID-19 closures will be Warner Brothers’ ‘Tenet’ directed by Christopher Nolan. That picture will open on Thursday, September 3 in the US, but the major theater chains, including AMC, Cinemark, and Regal, are hoping to reopen in mid-August. The extra time will allow them to fine-tune safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. And to help test the waters, WB is re-releasing Nolan’s modern classic ‘Inception’ in honor of the film’s 10th anniversary.

To hype that release, WB has issued a new trailer:

A thief who steals corporate secrets through the use of dream-sharing technology is given the inverse task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O.

‘Inception’ might be ten years old, but the film’s visuals are still eye-popping and this would be a great opportunity for fans to see it one the big screen again, the way it was meant to be experienced.

Leonardo DiCaprio heads up the all-star cast in the role of master thief, Dom Cobb. ‘Inception’ also stars Tom Berenger, Michael Caine, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Ellen Page, and Ken Watanabe. The film was nominated for a number of Academy Awards, but only won in four in the more technical categories– Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects. It lost in the Best Picture category to ‘The King’s Speech’. If it’s any consolation, it swept the Saturn Awards that year!

‘Inception’ will open in some foreign markets beginning on August 12. It is expected to arrive in the US on August 21.

‘Tenet’ will begin to arrive in theaters in some countries on August 26, but it won’t arrive in the US until Thursday, September 3, in advance of Labor Day weekend.