Indie Rights has picked up ‘Unbelievable!!!!!’, a sci-fi parody film, produced by Snoop Dogg and featuring over 40 former ‘Star Trek’ cast members, and a puppet. The film will be screened for potential foreign distributors as part of the first virtual Cannes Film Festival.

‘Unbelievable!!!!!’ is “a Sci-Fi Parody Adventure which follows the crazy exploits of four off-beat astronauts (one is a marionette) who travel to the Moon on a rescue mission to determine the fate of two Space Agency comrades who have not been heard from in several days. The individuals they find at the Lunar Base are not whom they appear to be and nearly succeed in killing our heroes. Soon the astronauts find themselves trying to save the Earth from an invasion of Killer Plant Aliens!!”

Indie Rights CEO Linda Nelson announced via a statement:

“Indie Rights is so excited to be featuring UNBELIEVABLE!!!!! at Virtual Cannes. We’ll be screening the film for international buyers on June 24th. Snoop Dogg and Star Trek fans will love this plant-based, inter-galactic parody.”

Included in the cast of ‘Unbelievable!!!!!’ are Walter Koenig and Nichelle Nichols from the original series, as well as ‘TOG’ guest-stars Michael Dante (Maab), Jack Donner (Tal), Michael Forest (Apollo), Sean Kenney (Christopher Pike), Gary Lockwood (Lt. Cmdr. Gary Mitchell), BarBara Luna (Marlena), Beverly Washburn (Arlene Galway), and Celeste Yarnall (Martha Landon). Also part of the cast is Christopher Doohan, son of James Doohan who appeared in ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’, and Bobby Clark a stunt performer/bit player on ‘TOG’, and original composer, Gerald Fried, and musician Tommy Morgan.

From ‘The Next Generation’, Michael Dorn and Marina Sirtis will be included, as well as guest-stars Brenda Bakke (Rivan), Olivia d’Abo (Amanda Rogers), and Julie Warner (Christy Henshaw).

‘Unbelievable!!!!!’ also includes appearances from Crystal Allen (‘Enterprise’), Jasmine Jessica Anthony (‘Enterprise’), Vaughn Armstrong (‘Enterprise’), Casey Biggs (‘DS9’), John Billingsley (‘Enterprise’), Jeffrey Combs (‘Enterprise’), Menina Fortunato (‘Enterprise’), Gary Graham (‘Enterprise’), Max Grodénchik (‘DS9’), Manu Intiraymi (‘Voyager’), Dominic Keating (‘Enterprise’), Chase Masterson (‘DS9’), Dina Meyer (‘Nemesis’), Anthony Montgomery (‘Enterprise’), Linda Park (‘Enterprise’), Robert Picardo (‘Voyager’), Steve Rankin (‘Enterprise’), Tim Russ (‘Voyager’), Armin Shimerman (‘DS9’), Connor Trinneer (‘Enterprise’), Nana Visitor (‘DS9’), Garrett Wang (‘Voyager’), McKenzie Westmore (‘Voyager’), and Patti Yasutake (‘First Contact’).

However, the real star of ‘Unbelievable!!!!!’ is a marionette named Kirk Stillwood, made by the Chiodo Brothers, who previously created the stars of ‘Team America: World Police’.

Producer and star Angelique Fawcette stated:

“It has been a tremendous honor to produce Unbelievable!!!!! and to be able to be intentionally inclusive and share a powerful message of true diversity within our film, in front of and behind the camera. We are immensely grateful for the actors, actresses, and crew who made a choice to join us on this amazing journey. Throughout the arduous wait, and the ups and downs, we are now also very grateful to Indie Rights for believing in our little-big film.”

Check out the trailer below:

Source: Comicbook.com