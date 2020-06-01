After a lengthy campaign on the part of fans, WarnerMedia has decided to let Zack Snyder return to edit together a cut of the 2017 box office disappointment ‘Justice League’, which he directed most of, but did not complete. Joss Whedon was brought in to piece together a cut of the movie and to oversee reshoots. ‘Justice League’ didn’t fare well in theaters and some blamed that on the fact that the original helmer didn’t get to release the picture he had envisioned. But now, Snyder will return to recut the film, add more special effects, and a different score, and the finished product will be presented on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max sometime next year.

Now Paul Feig has revealed that he also has a director’s cut of his 2016 dud ‘Ghostbusters’ and he’d like to share that with the world. Keep in mind, the home video release already included an “extended cut,” and the reactions were pretty positive. It seems the deleted scenes actually enhanced the overall film. But according to Feig, he has an even longer cut that clocks in at a whopping three and a half hours!

Feig made the announcement via Twitter:

There’s a three and a half hour cut of Ghostbusters: ATC I’d be happy to share. #FeygerCut https://t.co/zTVE4bDPFm — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) May 21, 2020

Any takers?

Feig’s ‘Ghostbusters’ was doomed from the start, because it did not acknowledge the legendary original movie or its sequel. It was set in a parallel universe where the O.G. Ghostbusters had never existed.

Instead, Feig cast his picture with a strong cast of female leads– Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones, and Kate McKinnon. Chris Hemsworth filled the Annie Potts role, as the group’s receptionist. The internet wasn’t having it, and the film sank at the box office.

Sony is trying again with ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’, directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ivan Reitman, who directed the original ‘Ghostbusters’ and ‘Ghostbusters II’. But that picture has been pushed to next year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following the announcement of HBO Max’s release of “The Snyder Cut,” fans have also started pushing for an “Ayer Cut” of ‘Suicide Squad’ another DC Comics movie that didn’t do so well in theaters.

Honestly, why do people think that there are these golden amazing scenes that are so earthshattering and mindblowing that somehow ended up on the cutting room floor? Considering the not-so-great stuff that ended up in the final cuts of all three of these movies, are we to believe that ALL the good stuff got edited out and that for no logical reason a decision was made to release only the weak stuff? That’s not how making movies works.

But anyway… are you a fan of Feig’s ‘Ghostbusters’? Would you watch a three and a half-hour version?

Source: Geek Tyrant