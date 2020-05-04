Mattel and Disney are teaming up again for a second assortment of glamorous, high-fashion Barbie dolls inspired by ‘Star Wars’ (“Star Wars x Barbie”). The first series, announced last August, is now available in stores for the MSR price of $100 each. Those dolls were inspired by Darth Vader, R2-D2, and Princess Leia. The new assortment consists of four dolls based on Rey, C-3PO, Stormtroopers, and Chewbacca. The Chewbacca is a deluxe doll– thanks to all that faux fur– so it retails for $150. The dolls are now available to preorder.

As you can see, these aren’t doll versions of the classic ‘Star Wars’ characters, but rather dolls that use the movie characters as inspiration for avant-garde designs.

Have a closer look at the dolls below, with descriptions courtesy of Mattel:

The Star Wars Rey x Barbie takes design inspiration from Rey’s legendary look to capture her adventurous spirit in a runway-ready silhouette. The doll wears a crystal pleated chiffon gown with a crossover neckline and draped hood, inspired by Rey’s gauzy crosspiece. A slit reveals ombre boot-leggings in gold and copper hues, and accessories with a hammered gold look complete her heroic ensemble.

Taking inspiration from C-3PO’s legendary look with his golden armor, The Star Wars C-3PO x Barbie shines in a head-to-toe liquid gold look with accents of sheer organza and golden sequins. Polished details include a golden collar, bangles, C-3PO-inspired glasses and a brilliant cincture echoing the droid’s primary power coupler outlet.

The Star Wars Stormtrooper x Barbie takes design inspiration from their legendary look to capture their plastoid armor, featuring a striking head-to-toe white over a black bodysuit with a shiny patent-leather look. A platinum bob, dark glasses, cuffs, a utility belt and boots with a knee protector plate detail complete the battle armor-inspired look.

The Star Wars Chewbacca x Barbie brings a glamorous edge to Chewie’s signature costume elements, featuring a lavish faux fur coat over a strapless dress with a fur skirt and bodice of vinyl and sheer organza. Chic details include a furry headband and knee-high boots, as well as cuff bracelets and a handbag inspired by Chewbacca’s signature bandolier and satchel.

All four new dolls are now available to pre-order from Barbie.com.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter