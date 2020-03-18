If you haven’t bought the Blu-ray or DVD version of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,’ Disney has released this little teaser tempting you as to why you should. The studio has uploaded the first 10 minutes of their documentary “The Skywalker Legacy” which is part of the bonus features included in the home video version. Regardless of how you feel about the final film in the Skywalker Saga, this video is really worth checking out, if only to see some of the archival footage from the original trilogy that’s included.

The clip begins with some fans visiting the on-location site of the Tatooine set in Mexico as they talk to the filmmakers about how excited they are about the ‘Star Wars’ films. Crazy that in those days you didn’t need a drone or helicopter to get near the set, right? What was a bit humorous was how one fan said, “By the time all 9 films are done, it’s gonna be like… I’m afraid to see what you guys are going to come up with.” I seriously want to track this guy down to see what he thinks now!

The footage also includes some great behind the scenes glimpses of the various practical effects, droids, and locations for ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ as well as interviews with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac as they finish the trilogy that they started in ‘The Force Awakens.’

All in all, this is a great way to cap what started 35 years ago in a galaxy far far away and is worth it alone just to get the home video of ‘The Rise of Skywalker.’

Check it out below and let us know what you think of the 10 minute clip for ‘The Skywalker Legacy’!