Here is the list of new comic books, trade paperbacks and more shipping on 2/12/2020. As always, check with your retailer for availability, as not all releases may be on sale in all areas at the same time. Here is what’s on my pull-list this week.

BATMAN PENNYWORTH RIP #1

DC COMICS

(W) James TynionIV, Peter J. Tomasi (A) Eddy Barrows, Eber Ferreira, Others (CA) Lee Weeks

Alfred Pennyworth served the Wayne family for decades-even through the tragic loss of Bruce Wayne’s parents. His death at the hands of Bane is the only event that could possibly compare to that fateful night in Crime Alley, and it leaves Bruce at a similar crossroads. If Alfred was the glue that held the Bat-Family together, how will Batman deal with that all falling apart? And if the Caped Crusader is to be truly alone, he might either hang that cape up once and for all…or double down and carry on with this vengeful quest forever. Batman: Pennyworth R.I.P. #1 celebrates the life of one of the most important people in the history of Gotham City, while also addressing questions about what’s next.

ASCENDER #9

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Dustin Nguyen

“THE DEAD SEA,” Part Four

The evil “Mother” may rule the universe with an iron hand, but even mothers were young once-and after growing up on an ice-covered planet, it’s easy to see why she might have an ice-covered heart, too.

STRANGER THINGS INTO THE FIRE #2

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Jody Houser, Ryan Kelly (A) Le Beau L. Underwood (CA) Viktor Kalvachev

Two former subjects of Dr. Brenner in Hawkins Lab learn the depths of his sinister ambition after tracking down Subject Eight. She reveals her unwilling role in keeping Subject Nine pacified. Their quest brings them closer to the broken and incredibly powerful pyrokinetic and reveals secrets to their own painful histories that originally brought them to Hawkins.

JAMES BOND #3

DYNAMITE

(W) Vita Ayala, Danny Lore (A) Erica D’Urso (CA) Jim Cheung

The first arc concludes, from VITA AYALA (Morbius), DANNY LORE (Queen of Bad Dreams) and ERIC GAPSTUR (The Flash). Bond is in over his head. What started as a “punishment” assignment has expanded into a world of international crime that Bond can’t wrap his mind around. Will 007 accept that the mission is too big for one spy, and seek assistance…or will pride be his downfall?

ALIENATED #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Simon Spurrier (A/CA) Chris Wildgoose

Acclaimed writer Simon Spurrier (John Constantine Hellblazer, Coda) and artist Chris Wildgoose (Batgirl, Batman: Nightwalker) present a subversive coming-of-age story about having all the power to change the world but the unready hands to truly wield it. Three teenagers, each an outcast in their own way, stumble upon an unearthly entity as it’s born. As they bond over this shared secret and the creature’s incredible abilities, it becomes clear to the teenagers that their cute little pet is a super-predator in the making – and it’s in need of prey. Guided by the best intentions at first, the teens’ decisions soon become corrupted by adolescent desires, small-town jealousies, and internal rivalries, sending them into a catastrophic spiral of their own making.

All This Plus …

X-MEN #6 DX

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Matteo Buffagni (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

Mystique goes to extraordinary lengths to get what she wants…

ALIENATED #1 (OF 6) CVR A WILDGOOSE

ALIENATED #1 (OF 6) CVR B BENGAL

ALIENATED #1 (OF 6) FOC MCKELVIE VAR

AVANT-GUARDS TP VOL 02

BIG BLACK STAND AT ATTICA GN (MR)

BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER ANGEL HELLMOUTH #5 CVR A FRISON

BUFFY VAMPIRE SLAYER ANGEL HELLMOUTH #5 CVR B CONNECTING DEL

GHOSTED IN LA #8 (OF 12) CVR A KEENAN

GHOSTED IN LA #8 (OF 12) CVR B GRACE VAR

GO GO POWER RANGERS #29 CVR A MAIN CARLINI

GO GO POWER RANGERS #29 CVR B MERCADO VAR

GO GO POWER RANGERS #29 FOC THE MAD VAR

GO GO POWER RANGERS TP VOL 06

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #1 (3RD PTG)

RONIN ISLAND #10 CVR A MILONOGIANNIS

RONIN ISLAND #10 CVR B PREORDER YOUNG VAR

ART OF MANA HC

BLACKWOOD MOURNING AFTER #1 (OF 4) CVR A FISH

BLACKWOOD MOURNING AFTER #1 (OF 4) CVR B DORKIN

CRIMINAL MACABRE THE BIG BLEED OUT #3 (OF 4)

DISNEY CINDERELLA STORY OF MOVIES IN COMICS HC

DREADFUL ED & MARY SCARY HC

STRANGER THINGS INTO THE FIRE #2 (OF 4) CVR A KALACHEV

STRANGER THINGS INTO THE FIRE #2 (OF 4) CVR B ROE

STRANGER THINGS INTO THE FIRE #2 (OF 4) CVR C CASE

TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY DEATHS CHOIR #3 (OF 4) CVR A FRANQU

TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY DEATHS CHOIR #3 (OF 4) CVR B CROOK

WES ANDERSON`S ISLE OF DOGS HC

WHATS MICHAEL TP VOL 01 FATCAT COLLECTION

ANIMAL MAN BY GRANT MORRISON TP VOL 01

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #10

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #10 CHRIS BURNHAM VAR ED

BATMAN PENNYWORTH RIP #1

BATMAN THE DARK KNIGHT DETECTIVE TP VOL 03

BATMAN VS RAS AL GHUL #4 (OF 6)

BATMANS GRAVE #5 (OF 12)

BATMANS GRAVE #5 (OF 12) JEEHYUNG LEE VAR ED

BILLY BATSON AND MAGIC OF SHAZAM TP BOOK 01

BLACKHAWK BLOOD & IRON HC

CATWOMAN #20

CATWOMAN #20 IAN MACDONALD VAR ED

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO JOSHUA MIDDLETON TP

DOLLAR COMICS BATMAN #567

DOLLAR COMICS GREEN LANTERN REBIRTH #1

DOLLHOUSE FAMILY #4 (OF 6) (MR)

DOLLHOUSE FAMILY #4 (OF 6) JAY ANACLETO VAR ED (MR)

FLASH #88

FLASH #88 CARD STOCK MICHAEL GOLDEN VAR ED

FLASH GIANT #3

GOTHAM CITY MONSTERS #6 (OF 6)

GREEN LANTERN SEASON 2 #1 (OF 12)

GREEN LANTERN SEASON 2 #1 (OF 12) GERALD PAREL VAR ED

GREEN LANTERN SEASON 2 #1 (OF 12) GREEN BLANK VAR ED

HARLEY QUINN & BIRDS OF PREY #1 (OF 4) (MR)

HARLEY QUINN & POISON IVY #6 (OF 6)

HARLEY QUINN & POISON IVY #6 (OF 6) CARD STOCK HARLEY M BRO

HARLEY QUINN & POISON IVY #6 (OF 6) CARD STOCK POISON IVY M

HARLEY QUINN & THE BIRDS OF PREY #1 (OF 4) DERRICK CHEW VAR

HARLEY QUINN AND THE GOTHAM GIRLS TP

HAWKMAN #21

HAWKMAN #21 TREVOR HAIRSINE VAR ED

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #18 (MR)

JUSTICE LEAGUE CORPORATE MANEUVERS TP

RWBY #5 (OF 7)

RWBY #5 (OF 7) CARD STOCK STANLEY LAU VAR ED

SUPERGIRL #39

SUPERGIRL #39 CARD STOCK DERRICK CHEW VAR ED

SUPERMAN #20

SUPERMAN #20 CARD STOCK BRYAN HITCH VAR ED

SUPERMAN HEROES #1

SWAMP THING TALES FROM THE BAYOU TP

TERRIFICS #25

TERRIFICS #25 MICHAEL CHO VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN #751

WONDER WOMAN #751 JENNY FRISON VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN BY GEORGE PEREZ TP VOL 04

ZATANNA AND THE HOUSE OF SECRETS TP

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #3 CASTRO BONUS FOC VAR

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #3 CVR A PARRILLO

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #3 CVR B KUNKKA

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #3 CVR C LINSNER

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #3 CVR D ANWAR

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #3 CVR E COSPLAY

JAMES BOND #3 CVR A CHEUNG FOLD OUT

VAMPIRELLA #1 1969 REPLICA ED NEW PTG

VAMPIRELLA #1 HUGHES CGC GRADED CVR

VAMPIRELLA #3 (1969) REPLICA ED

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #6 11 COPY MOSS B&W VIRGIN FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #6 15 COPY MOSS TINT VIRGIN FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #6 21 COPY ROMERO TINT VIRGIN FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #6 25 COPY ROMERO B&W VIRGIN FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #6 7 COPY CASTRO B&W FOC INCV

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #6 CASTRO FOC BONUS VAR

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #6 CVR A BABS TARR

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #6 CVR B HENRY

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #6 CVR C ROMERO

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #6 CVR D YOSHII

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #6 CVR E COSPLAY

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #6 CVR F MOSS

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS INFERNAL TIDES #2 (OF 5) CVR A DUNBAR

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS INFERNAL TIDES #2 (OF 5) CVR B CHARACTER

GI JOE #5 CVR A EVENHUIS

MARVEL ACTION AVENGERS TP BOOK 03 THE FEAR EATERS

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN (2020) #1 CVR A OSSIO

MARVEL ACTION SPIDER-MAN TP BOOK 03 BAD LUCK

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL CVR A LARSEN

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL CVR B RICHARD

RISING SUN #2 (OF 3) CVR A COCCOLO

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #25 CVR A HESSE

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #25 CVR B THOMAS

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG TP VOL 05 CRISIS CITY

STAR TREK YEAR FIVE VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL JONES

STAR WARS ADVENTURES TP VOL 08 DEFEND THE REPUBLIC

TRANSFORMERS 100 PAGE GIANT POWER PREDACONS

TRANSFORMERS VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL

UNCLE SCROOGE #54 CVR A MAZZARELLO

20XX #3 (MR)

ASCENDER #9 (MR)

CLOCK #2 (OF 4)

MOONSHINE #16 (MR)

POSTAL DELIVERANCE #7 (MR)

SFSX SAFE SEX #6 (MR)

SONATA #8 CVR A HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR)

SONATA #8 CVR B HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR)

TARTARUS #1 CVR A COLE

TARTARUS #1 CVR B CHRISTMAS

AERO #8

AERO TP VOL 01 BEFORE THE STORM

AGE OF CONAN TP VALERIA

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39 JIE YUAN CONNECTING CHINESE NEW YEAR

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #39 LARRAZ GWEN STACY VAR 2099

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLL TP SECRET OF PETRIFIED TABLET

BLACK PANTHER AND AGENTS OF WAKANDA #6

BLACK PANTHER AND AGENTS OF WAKANDA #6 NAUCK GWEN STACY VAR

BLACK PANTHER HC VISIONS OF WAKANDA

BLACK WIDOW EPIC COLLECTION TP BEWARE BLACK WIDOW

DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV OMNIBUS HC VOL 02 NEW PTG

DAWN OF X TP VOL 01

DR STRANGE #3

EXCALIBUR #7 DX

EXCALIBUR #7 OLIVER GWEN STACY VAR DX

FANTASTIC FOUR TP THE END NEW PTG

GWEN STACY #1 (OF 5)

GWEN STACY #1 (OF 5) J SCOTT CAMPBELL VAR

GWEN STACY #1 (OF 5) JEEHYUNG LEE VAR

GWEN STACY #1 (OF 5) JIE YUAN CONNECTING CHINESE NEW YEAR VA

GWEN STACY #1 (OF 5) NAUCK FACES OF GWEN VAR

HAWKEYE FREE FALL #3

HULK TP THE END NEW PTG

IMMORTAL HULK #31

IMMORTAL HULK #31 NAKAYAMA GWEN STACY VAR

IRON MAN 2020 #2 (OF 6)

IRON MAN 2020 #2 (OF 6) BIANCHI CONNECTING VAR

IRON MAN 2020 #2 (OF 6) RON LIM VAR

IRON MAN 2020 #2 (OF 6) SUPERLOG HEADS VAR

JESSICA JONES BLIND SPOT #3 (OF 6)

JESSICA JONES BLIND SPOT #3 (OF 6) SIMMONDS VAR

LIFE OF CAPTAIN MARVEL MARVEL SELECT HC

MAGNIFICENT MS MARVEL #11 2ND PTG MINKYU JUNG VAR

MARVEL TALES WOLVERINE #1

MARVELS SPIDER-MAN BLACK CAT STRIKES #2 (OF 5)

MARVELS X #2 (OF 6)

MILES MORALES GN TP GREAT RESPONSIBILITY

MORBIUS #4

MORBIUS #4 RYP CONNECTING VAR

NEBULA #1 (OF 5)

NEBULA #1 (OF 5) YOUNG VAR

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT CARNAGE #1 2ND PTG VAR

SAVAGE AVENGERS #10

SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES OMNIBUS HC

SPIRITS GHOST RIDER MOTHER OF DEMONS #1

SPIRITS GHOST RIDER MOTHER OF DEMONS #1 HANS VAR

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA TP VOL 07 ROGUES END

STAR WARS RISE KYLO REN #2 (OF 4) 2ND PTG SLINEY VAR

STAR WARS RISE KYLO REN #3 (OF 4)

STAR WARS TARGET VADER TP

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN ALIEN REALITY #3 (OF 5)

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN ALIEN REALITY #3 (OF 5) JIE YUAN CONNECT

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN ALIEN REALITY #3 (OF 5) NOTO GWEN STACY

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN ALIEN REALITY #3 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN ALIEN REALITY #3 (OF 5) SANDOVAL VAR

THOR #3

THOR #3 KEOWN GWEN STACY VAR

TRUE BELIEVERS IRON MAN 2020 ALBERT & ELSIE-DEE #1

TRUE BELIEVERS IRON MAN 2020 ARNO STARK #1

ULTIMATES BY MARK MILLAR & BRYAN HITCH OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG

VENOM #23

VENOM #23 RAMOS GWEN STACY VAR

VENOM #23 YOUNG VAR

WOLVERINE BY CLAREMONT & MILLER #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

X-FORCE #7 DX

X-MEN #6 DX

X-MEN #6 TAN MARVELS X VAR DX

Other Comic Books

ANGELA DELLA MORTE #4 (OF 4)

ARCHIE 1955 #5 (OF 5) CVR A BRAGA

ARCHIE 1955 #5 (OF 5) CVR B BURCHETT

ARCHIE 1955 #5 (OF 5) CVR C NORD

ARIFURETA COMMONPLACE TO STRONGEST ZERO GN VOL 02

AT THE END OF YOUR TETHER TP

B & V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #278

BALLAD OF YAYA GN VOL 05 PROMISE

BELLE OATH OF THORNS #5 (OF 6) CVR A WHITE

BELLE OATH OF THORNS #5 (OF 6) CVR B GOH

BELLE OATH OF THORNS #5 (OF 6) CVR C DIPASCALE

BELLE OATH OF THORNS #5 (OF 6) CVR D VITORINO

BEYOND CLOUDS GN VOL 01

BLOODSHOT (2019) #6 CVR A SHALVEY

BLOODSHOT (2019) #6 CVR B CASAS

BLOODSHOT (2019) #6 CVR C SEPULVEDA

BOY WHO BECAME A DRAGON BRUCE LEE STORY HC GN

BOY WHO BECAME A DRAGON BRUCE LEE STORY SC GN

BRAVE TUBER GN VOL 02

BUG BOYS YA HC GN

BUNGO STRAY DOGS NOVEL SC VOL 03 UNTOLD ORIGINS AGENCY

CARSON OF VENUS EYE OF AMTOR #1 CVR A CARRATU

CARSON OF VENUS EYE OF AMTOR #1 CVR B WOLFER

CARSON OF VENUS EYE OF AMTOR #1 CVR C CARRATU LTD ED

COTTONS HC GN VOL 02 (OF 3) WHITE CARROT

COTTONS SC GN VOL 01 SECRET OF WIND

CROSSED +100 #6 DESIGN SKETCH VAR (MR)

CRYPTOID HC (MR)

DESTINY LOVERS GN VOL 02 (MR)

DOCTOR MIRAGE TP VOL 01

DOCTOR WHO 13TH SEASON TWO #2 CVR A TEMPLER

DOCTOR WHO 13TH SEASON TWO #2 CVR B PHOTO

DOCTOR WHO 13TH SEASON TWO #2 CVR C PEPOY

DOCTOR WHO 13TH SEASON TWO #2 CVR D IANNICEILLO

DRAGONFLY & DRAGONFLYMAN #4 (OF 5) (MR)

EMBER #0 FIERY VAR (MR)

ESCAPE OF THE LIVING DEAD #1 PLATINUM FOIL VAR

ESCAPE OF THE LIVING DEAD #2 PLATINUM FOIL VAR

ESCAPE OF THE LIVING DEAD #3 PLATINUM FOIL VAR

ESCAPE OF THE LIVING DEAD #4 PLATINUM FOIL VAR

ESCAPE OF THE LIVING DEAD #5 PLATINUM FOIL VAR

ESCAPE OF THE LIVING DEAD AIRBORNE #1 PLATINUM FOIL VAR

ESCAPE OF THE LIVING DEAD AIRBORNE #2 PLATINUM FOIL VAR

ESCAPE OF THE LIVING DEAD AIRBORNE #3 PLATINUM FOIL VAR

ESCAPE OF THE LIVING DEAD ANNUAL #1 PLATINUM FOIL VAR

ESCAPE OF THE LIVING DEAD FEARBOOK #1 PLATINUM FOIL VAR

GIVEN GN VOL 01

GO TO SLEEP I MISS YOU CARTOONS FROM FOG NEW PARENTHOOD

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #35 CVR A RIVEIRO

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #35 CVR B WHITE

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #35 CVR C BURNS

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #35 CVR D GOH

GUTT GHOST SEEK OUT SENSATION ONE SHOT

HOPE TP

HORROR COMICS SKETCHBOOK ONE SHOT BLOOD DEAD ED

HORROR COMICS SKETCHBOOK ONE SHOT SHROUD BLACK ED

HOW HEAVY ARE DUMBBELLS YOU LIFT GN VOL 02 (MR)

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DEVIL GN VOL 02

HYPOTHETICAL LIZARD #2 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

HYPOTHETICAL LIZARD #3 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

HYPOTHETICAL LIZARD #4 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

I SURVIVED GN VOL 01 I SURVIVED SINKING OF TITANIC

I SURVIVED HC GN VOL 01 I SURVIVED SINKING OF TITANIC

IGNITED #7 (MR)

IGNITION CITY #1 CHARACTER DESIGN VAR (MR)

INTERSPECIES REVIEWERS GN VOL 03 (MR)

IS WRONG PICK UP GIRLS DUNGEON FAMILIA LYU GN VOL 06

JUGHEAD HUNGER VS VAMPIRONICA TP (MR)

JUNGLE FANTASY SECRETS #1 LORELEI ADULT EXTREME VAR (MR)

JUNGLE FANTASY SECRETS #2 SASHA NUDE VAR (MR)

JUNGLE FANTASY VIXENS #1 PURE ART VAR (MR)

JUNGLE FANTASY VIXENS #2 PURE ART VAR (MR)

KAMO MANGA GN VOL 03 PACT WITH SPIRIT WORLD

KINOS JOURNEY BEAUTIFUL WORLD GN VOL 05

KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 05

LAB RAIDER TP VOL 01

LADY MECHANIKA SANGRE #5 (OF 5) MAIN & MIX VAR CVRS

LOLA XOXO VOL 3 #5 CVR A

LOLA XOXO VOL 3 #5 CVR B MARIA

LOUD OGN (RES) (MR)

MAN AND HIS CAT GN VOL 01

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH #1 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH #2 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH #3 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH #4 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH #5 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH #6 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH #7 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH #8 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH / BELLADONNA #1 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH / BELLADONNA #1/2 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH WAR OF THE WINDS #1 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (M

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH WAR OF THE WINDS #2 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (M

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH WAR OF THE WINDS #3 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (M

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH WAR OF THE WINDS #4 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (M

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH WAR OF THE WINDS #5 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (M

MEDIEVAL LADY DEATH WAR OF THE WINDS #6 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (M

MIDNIGHT SKY #4 CVR A VAN DOMELEN

MIDNIGHT SKY #4 CVR B VAN DOMELEN ET

NICOLA TRAVELING AROUND DEMON WORLD GN VOL 02

NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS ZEROS JOURNEY #16

NO HERO #0 DESIGN SKETCH VAR (MR)

NO HERO #1 DESIGN SKETCH VAR (MR)

NO HERO #2 DESIGN SKETCH VAR (MR)

NO HERO #3 DESIGN SKETCH VAR (MR)

NO HERO #4 DESIGN SKETCH VAR (MR)

NORTHGUARD TP VOL 02 ENEMY OF THE STATES (RES)

OGGY & THE COCKROACHES #2 CVR A RANKINE

OGGY & THE COCKROACHES #2 CVR B RANKINE

OGGY & THE COCKROACHES #2 CVR C LTD ED ANIMATION CEL

OVERLORD A LA CARTE GN VOL 03

PESTILENCE COMPLETE SERIES HC GN

POWERS IN ACTION #4

RAI (2019) #4 CVR A NGU

RAI (2019) #4 CVR B BISLEY

RAI (2019) #4 CVR C POLLINA

RE ZERO SLIAW CHAPTER 3 TRUTH ZERO GN VOL 10

RISE OF THE TYRANT VOL 01 #3 (OF 4)

ROBYN HOOD VIGILANTE #4 CVR A WHITE

ROBYN HOOD VIGILANTE #4 CVR B MUHR

ROBYN HOOD VIGILANTE #4 CVR C MCCOY

ROBYN HOOD VIGILANTE #4 CVR D RIVEIRO

ROYAL TUTOR GN VOL 13

RV9 #4 (OF 5)

SHE SAID DESTROY TP VOL 01

SHE-RA GN VOL 01 LEGEND OF FIRE PRINCESS

SHE-RA HC GN VOL 01 LEGEND OF FIRE PRINCESS

SILVER SPOON GN VOL 13

SKULL-FACE BOOKSELLER HONDA-SAN GN VOL 03

STORM KIDS MONICA BLEUE WEREWOLF STORY #3 (OF 5)

TALES OF WEDDING RINGS GN VOL 08

TANK GIRL FULL COLOR CLASSICS 1994-1995 CVR A HEWLETT (MR)

TANK GIRL FULL COLOR CLASSICS 1994-1995 CVR B HEWLETT (MR)

TANK GIRL FULL COLOR CLASSICS 1994-1995 CVR C HEWLETT (MR)

TAROT WITCH OF THE BLACK ROSE #120 DLX LITHO ED (MR)

THRESHOLD ALLURE #1 NUDE EMERALD LEATHER VAR (MR)

TROPICAL FISH YEARNS FOR SNOW GN VOL 02

UNDONE BY BLOOD #1 CVR A KIVELA

VAMPBLADE TP VOL 10 BACK IN BLACK (MR)

WAR GODDESS #10 ART NOUVEAU VAR (MR)

WAR GODDESS #11 ART NOUVEAU VAR (MR)

WORLDS END HAREM FANTASIA GN VOL 02 (MR)

YARICHIN BITCH CLUB GN VOL 02 (MR)

YEAR OF THE RABBIT GN (RES) (MR)

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #67 CVR A MACCAGNI (MR)

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #67 CVR B MACCAGNI RISQUE (MR)

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #67 CVR C CHIMISSO (MR)

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #67 CVR D CHIMISSO RISQUE (MR)

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #67 CVR E TROM (MR)

ZOMBIE TRAMP ONGOING #67 CVR F TROM RISQUE (MR)

Source: Previews World