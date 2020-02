Here is the list of new comic books, trade paperbacks and more shipping on 2/5/2020. As always, check with your retailer for availability, as not all releases may be on sale in all areas at the same time. Here is what’s on my pull-list this week.

LEGEND OF KORRA TP PART 03 RUINS OF EMPIRE

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Michael Dante Dimartino (A) Michelle Wong (A/CA) Vivian Ng

Thanks to Commander Guan and Doctor Sheng’s brainwashing technology, all hope for a fair election in the Earth Kingdom is lost. Korra works with Toph, Su, and Kuvira to plan a means to rescue not just the brainwashed Mako, Bolin, and Asami, but everyone else caught up in Guan’s plan!

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Greg Pak (A) Raffaele Ienco (CA) In-Hyuk Lee

“JOIN ME, AND TOGETHER, WE CAN RULE THE GALAXY AS FATHER AND SON!”

THE TRAGEDY OF DARTH VADER CONTINUES!

In the shattering climax of The Empire Strikes Back, Darth Vader infamously reveals his true relationship to Luke Skywalker and invites his son to rule the galaxy at his side. But Luke refuses — plunging into the abyss beneath Cloud City rather than turn to the Dark Side. We all remember Luke’s utter horror in this life-altering moment. But what about Vader? In this new epic chapter in the Darth Vader saga, the dark lord grapples with Luke’s unthinkable refusal and embarks on a bloody mission of rage-filled revenge against everything and everyone who had a hand in hiding and corrupting his only son. But even as he uncovers the secrets of Luke’s origins, Vader must face shocking new challenges from his own dark past.

BATMAN #88

DC COMICS

(W) James TynionIV (A) Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

The conspiracy that will rock Batman’s world continues to unfold as the Dark Knight travels to Arkham Asylum to get answers from the Penguin! What dark secret does he share with The Joker, the Riddler, and…Catwoman? Plus, the plague of assassins descending upon Gotham City in its weakest moments continues! Will this be the moment when Deathstroke finally takes down Batman?!

AFTER REALM QUARTERLY #1

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Michael Avon Oeming (A/CA) Michael Avon Oeming

From Eisner and Harvey Award-winning Michael Avon Oeming, co-creator of Powers and The United States of Murder and writer of Thor: Ragnarok and Red Sonja, comes The After Realm, a new ongoing extra-length quarterly! In the aftermath of Ragnarok, Oona, an elven ranger, sets out into the post-apocalyptic chaos to discover the fate of the old gods. But first, she must fulfill an oath to a lost friend that could doom what’s left of the Nine Realms.

USAGI YOJIMBO #8 SAKAI

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Stan Sakai (A/CA) Stan Sakai

“Tatami,” Part 1 of 2. Usagi returns to his home province only to find intrigue and betrayal! An important tea ceremony is about to take place, but what sinister plan does Lord Hikiji have for it and how are the Neko ninja clan involved?

All This Plus …

IMMORTAL HULK GREAT POWER #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Jorge Molina

THE HULK FINDS A NEW HOST: THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

When Bruce Banner wakes up in the middle of the night without the Hulk, he thinks he’s finally free. But the Hulk is immortal – and the night’s not over yet. If you thought he was dangerous in the body of mild-mannered Bruce Banner, wait till you see him now. Peter Parker is a man with the proportional strength and agility of a spider, capable of lifting trains on his bad days. And he’s about to get a big, green power-up – with a temper to match.

BLACK BADGE HC VOL 03

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #12 CVR A MAIN ASPINALL

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #12 CVR B WADA

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #12 CVR C CONNECTING DEL RAY VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #12 CVR D PREORDER INZANA VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #12 FOC MERCADO VAR

GIANT DAYS TP VOL 12

MAGICIANS #4 (OF 5) CVR A KHALIDAH (MR)

MAGICIANS #4 (OF 5) CVR B SHARPE (MR)

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #1 MAIN 2ND PTG (

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #1 VAR 2ND PTG (C

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #2 2ND PTG

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #3 CVR A MORA

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #3 DON MONTES

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #3 FOC GARBET VAR

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #3 LEO MONTES

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #3 MIKE MONTES (C

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #3 RAPH MONTES (C

BUTCHER OF PARIS #3 (OF 5) (MR)

CRONE #4 (OF 5)

DISNEY FROZEN ADVENTURES: SNOWY STORIES TP

DISNEY PIXAR INCREDIBLES 2 SLOW BURN #1 (OF 3) CVR A VINCI (

DISNEY PIXAR INCREDIBLES 2 SLOW BURN #1 (OF 3) CVR B KAWAII

EC ARCHIVES PSYCHOANALYSIS HC

KILL WHITEY DONOVAN #3 (OF 5) CVR A PEARSON (MR)

KILL WHITEY DONOVAN #3 (OF 5) CVR B BARAHONA (MR)

ORVILLE SEASON 1.5 TP VOL 01 NEW BEGINNINGS

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES HC BETTER HOMES & GUARDENS

PREDATOR HUNTERS III #1 (OF 4) CVR A THIES

PREDATOR HUNTERS III #1 (OF 4) CVR B BRASE GLOW IN THE DARK

BATMAN #88 CARD STOCK FRANCESCO MATTINA VAR ED

BATMAN ARKHAM VICTOR ZSASZ TP

BATMAN GIANT #3 (RES)

BATMAN TALES ONCE UPON A CRIME TP

BOOKS OF MAGIC TP VOL 02 SECOND QUARTO (MR)

DAPHNE BYRNE #2 (OF 6) (MR)

DAPHNE BYRNE #2 (OF 6) DAN QUINTANA VAR ED (MR)

DC CRIMES OF PASSION #1

DOLLAR COMICS BATMAN #386

DOLLAR COMICS BATMAN SHADOW OF THE BAT #1

DREAMING #18 (MR)

FLASH HC BOOK 11 THE GREATEST TRICK OF ALL

GEN LOCK #4 (OF 7)

GREEN ARROW TP VOL 08 END OF THE ROAD

GREEN LANTERN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

HARLEEN HC (MR)

HARLEY QUINN #70

HARLEY QUINN #70 FRANK CHO VAR ED

HIGH LEVEL TP (MR)

JLA THE WEDDING OF THE ATOM & JEAN LORING HC

JOKER HARLEY CRIMINAL SANITY #3 (OF 9) (RES) (MR)

JOKER HARLEY CRIMINAL SANITY #3 (OF 9) MICO SUAYAN VAR ED (R

JUSTICE LEAGUE #40

JUSTICE LEAGUE #40 CARD STOCK ARTHUR ADAMS VAR ED

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #18

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #18 SKAN VAR ED

LOIS LANE #8 (OF 12)

LOIS LANE #8 (OF 12) KAMOME SHIRAHAMA VAR ED

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #12 (OF 12)

MARTIAN MANHUNTER #12 (OF 12) JOSHUA MIDDLETON VAR ED

YOUNG JUSTICE #13

YOUNG JUSTICE #13 MIKE GRELL VAR ED

RED SONJA #13 CASTRO BONUS FOC VAR

RED SONJA #13 CVR A JAE LEE

RED SONJA #13 CVR B LINSNER

RED SONJA #13 CVR C BOB Q

RED SONJA #13 CVR D LAMING

RED SONJA #13 CVR E COSPLAY

RED SONJA #13 CVR F ANWAR

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #5 CASTRO COLOR FOC BONUS VAR

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #5 CVR A PARILLO

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #5 CVR B OLIVER

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #5 CVR C SEGOVIA

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #5 CVR D COSPLAY

DISNEY COMICS AND STORIES #10 CVR A VETRO

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #270 CVR A ATKINS

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #270 CVR B SULLIVAN

GLOW VS THE BABYFACE #4 (OF 4) CVR A FISH

GLOW VS THE BABYFACE #4 (OF 4) CVR B GOUX

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC TP VOL 18

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE #4 (OF 4) CVR A RICHARD

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE #4 (OF 4) CVR B VEREGGE

SEIKATSU A PETS LIFE GAME

STAR TREK YEAR FIVE TP VOL 01 ODYSSEYS END

TMNT ADVENTURES CHANGE IS CONSTANT

TMNT ADVENTURES CITY FALL

TMNT RISE OF THE TMNT TP VOL 03 SOUND OFF

WHY DID WE TRUST HIM TP

BIRTHRIGHT #41

COPRA #5

CROWDED #11 CVR A STEIN BRANDT & FARRELL (RES)

CROWDED #11 CVR B THOROGOOD (RES)

DIE TP VOL 02 SPLIT THE PARTY (MR)

GIDEON FALLS #21 CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

GIDEON FALLS #21 CVR B WALSH (MR)

ISOLA #10 CVR A KERSCHL

ISOLA #10 CVR B CLOONAN

MANIFEST DESTINY #41 (MR)

MARKED #4 CVR A HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR)

MARKED #4 CVR B HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR)

NOMEN OMEN #5 (OF 15) CVR A CAMAGNI (MR)

NOMEN OMEN #5 (OF 15) CVR B ASRAR (MR)

NOMEN OMEN #5 (OF 15) CVR C BUCCI (MR)

ADVENTURES OF X-MEN GN TP TOOTH & CLAW

AGENTS OF ATLAS TP PANDEMONIUM

ANT-MAN #1 (OF 5)

AVENGERS #28 2ND PTG MCGUINNESS VAR

BLACK CAT #9

BLACK CAT #9 GOMEZ GWEN STACY VAR

BLACK PANTHER POSTCARD BOOK HC

CAPTAIN AMERICA THE END #1

CAPTAIN AMERICA THE END #1 LARSEN VAR

CONAN BATTLE FOR SERPENT CROWN #1 (OF 5)

CONAN BATTLE FOR SERPENT CROWN #1 (OF 5) LUKE ROSS VAR

DAREDEVIL #17

DARK AGNES #1 (OF 5)

DARK AGNES #1 (OF 5) CLOONAN VAR

DOCTOR DOOM #5

DOCTOR DOOM #5 ORTEGA GWEN STACY VAR

EXCALIBUR #4 2ND PTG ASRAR VAR DX

FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER #1 POSTER

GHOST-SPIDER TP DOG DAYS ARE OVER

GIANT SIZE X-MEN JEAN GREY & EMMA FROST #1 POSTER

GWEN STACY #1 POSTER

HAWKEYE FREEFALL #1 2ND PTG SCHMIDT VAR

IMMORTAL HULK GREAT POWER #1 FIUMARA VAR

MAGNIFICENT MS MARVEL #12

MARAUDERS #5 2ND PTG DAUTERMAN VAR DX

MARAUDERS #7 DX

MARVEL AVENGERS HULK #1

MARVEL AVENGERS HULK #1 RON LIM VAR

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #15

MILES MORALES SPIDER-MAN #15 BRADSHAW GWEN STACY VAR

OLD MAN QUILL TP VOL 02 GO YOUR OWN WAY

PUNISHER EPIC COLLECTION TP JIGSAW PUZZLE

SAVAGE AVENGERS #0

SAVAGE AVENGERS #0 TAN VAR

SPIDER-HAM #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG ROBSON VAR

SPIDER-MAN & VENOM DOUBLE TROUBLE #4 (OF 4)

SPIDER-VERSE #5 (OF 6)

STAR WARS AGE OF REPUBLIC HC

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #1

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #1 SPROUSE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK VAR

STRIKEFORCE #6

SWORD MASTER #8

SWORD MASTER TP VOL 01 WAR OF THE ANCIENTS

TRUE BELIEVERS IRON MAN 2020 PEPPER POTTS #1

VENOM #21 2ND PTG CRAIN VAR

VENOM BY DONNY CATES TP VOL 03 ABSOLUTE CARNAGE

WOLVERINE #1 BY ALEX ROSS POSTER

WOLVERINE #1 POSTER

X-MEN FANTASTIC FOUR #1 (OF 4)

X-MEN FANTASTIC FOUR #1 (OF 4) BROOKS VAR

X-MEN FANTASTIC FOUR #1 (OF 4) ELIOPOULOS VAR

X-MEN FANTASTIC FOUR #1 (OF 4) HETRICK FLOWER VAR

X-MEN FANTASTIC FOUR #1 POSTER

X-MEN VS APOCALYPSE TWELVE OMNIBUS HC

YONDU #5 (OF 5)

Other Comic Books

ADLER #1 CVR A GUICE

ADLER #1 CVR B MCCAFFREY

ADLER #1 CVR C VICTORIAN HOMAGE

ADLER #1 CVR D B&W GUICE

AGGRETSUKO #1 CVR A CANNON

AGGRETSUKO #1 CVR B LITTLE

ARCHIE & FRIENDS WINTER WONDERLAND #1

ARCHIE MARRIED LIFE 10 YEARS LATER #6 CVR A PARENT

ARCHIE MARRIED LIFE 10 YEARS LATER #6 CVR B NORD

ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #7

BACKTRACK #1 (MR)

BATTLECATS TALES OF VALDERIA #1 (OF 4)

BELLADONNA #0 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

BELLADONNA #0 PURE ART VAR (MR)

BELLADONNA #1 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

BELLADONNA #2 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

BELLADONNA #3 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

BELLADONNA #4 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

BELLADONNA #5 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

BELLADONNA CONVENTION SPECIAL 2004 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

BELLADONNA FIRE FURY #13 FIFTY SHADES NUDE (RES) (MR)

BELLADONNA PREVIEW PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

BLOODBORNE TP VOL 04 VEIL TORN ASUNDER (MR)

BOARDING SCHOOL JULIET GN VOL 10

CALIGULA #1 GOLDEN VAR (MR)

CALIGULA #2 GOLDEN VAR (MR)

CALIGULA #3 GOLDEN VAR (MR)

CALIGULA #4 GOLDEN VAR (MR)

CALIGULA #5 GOLDEN VAR (MR)

CALIGULA #6 GOLDEN VAR (MR)

CAPTAIN GINGER SEASON 2 #1

CARP ON CHOPPING BLOCK JUMPS TWICE GN (MR)

CASPERS SPOOKSVILLE #2 (OF 4) JUICE BOX CVR (RES)

CASPERS SPOOKSVILLE #2 (OF 4) RETRO ANIMATION LTD ED CVR (RE

CASPERS SPOOKSVILLE #2 (OF 4) SHANOWER MAIN CVR (RES)

CITRUS PLUS GN VOL 01 (MR)

CROSSED +100 #1 DESIGN SKETCH VAR (MR)

CROSSED +100 #2 DESIGN SKETCH VAR (MR)

CROSSED +100 #3 DESIGN SKETCH VAR (MR)

CROSSED +100 #4 DESIGN SKETCH VAR (MR)

CROSSED +100 #5 DESIGN SKETCH VAR (MR)

DEKOBOKO SUGAR DAYS MANGA GN

ELECTRIC BLACK #4 CVR A REG ED

ELECTRIC BLACK #4 CVR B NEON VARIANT

FEMFORCE #188

GOING TO THE CHAPEL #4 (OF 4) CVR A JOHANNA THE MAD (MR)

GOING TO THE CHAPEL #4 (OF 4) CVR B HOUSE (MR)

GOING TO THE CHAPEL #4 (OF 4) CVR C GUIDRY (MR)

GOLDEN AGE HC GN BOOK 01

GRANBLUE FANTASY GN VOL 03

HILO GN VOL 06 ALL PIECES FIT

HINAMATSURI GN VOL 07

HORROR COMICS SKETCHBOOK ONE SHOT VIRGIN WHITE ED

HYPOTHETICAL LIZARD #1 PLATINUM FOIL VAR (MR)

J & K HC

JUJUTSU KAISEN GN VOL 02

KAIJUMAX SEASON 5 #2 (MR)

KASESAN & YAMADA GN VOL 01

MAN WHO EFFED UP TIME #1 CVR A MOSTERT

MONEY SHOT #1 (3RD PTG) (MR)

MONEY SHOT #2 2ND PTG (MR)

MONEY SHOT #3 2ND PTG (MR)

MONEY SHOT #4 (MR)

MONSTER ALLERGY GN VOL 03

MY ANDROGYNOUS BOYFRIEND GN VOL 01 (MR)

MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 23

MY HERO ACADEMIA SMASH GN VOL 03

NEONOMICON #1 BOOK OF THE DEAD VAR (MR)

NEONOMICON #1 REMARQUED VAR (MR)

NEONOMICON #2 BOOK OF THE DEAD VAR (MR)

NEONOMICON #3 BOOK OF THE DEAD VAR (MR)

NEONOMICON #4 BOOK OF THE DEAD VAR (MR)

OUR WONDERFUL DAYS GN VOL 02 (MR)

PEARL HARBOR FROM PAGES OF COMBAT GLANZMAN CVR

PRE CODE CLASSICS STRANGE SUSPENSE STORIES HC VOL 03

PRE CODE CLASSICS STRANGE SUSPENSE STORIES SLIPCASE VOL 03 (

PROJECT ICARUS

PROVIDENCE #1 ANCIENT TOME VAR (MR)

PROVIDENCE #10 ANCIENT TOME VAR (MR)

PROVIDENCE #11 ANCIENT TOME VAR (MR)

PROVIDENCE #12 ANCIENT TOME VAR (MR)

PROVIDENCE #2 ANCIENT TOME VAR (MR)

PROVIDENCE #3 ANCIENT TOME VAR (MR)

PROVIDENCE #4 ANCIENT TOME VAR (MR)

PROVIDENCE #5 ANCIENT TOME VAR (MR)

PROVIDENCE #6 ANCIENT TOME VAR (MR)

PROVIDENCE #7 ANCIENT TOME VAR (MR)

PROVIDENCE #8 ANCIENT TOME VAR (MR)

PROVIDENCE #9 ANCIENT TOME VAR (MR)

PSYCHO LIST #6 (OF 6)

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #2 (OF 5) CVR A COCCOLO

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #2 (OF 5) CVR B VITORINO

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #2 (OF 5) CVR C SANTACRUZ

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #2 (OF 5) CVR D GOH

RIVERS OF LONDON FEY & THE FURIOUS #4 (MR)

SCARLET GN VOL 01 (MR)

SERAPH OF END VAMPIRE REIGN GN VOL 18

SHADES OF MAGIC REBEL ARMY #3

SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA #3 CVR A ZHANG

SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA #3 CVR B PHOTO

SHERLOCK SCANDAL IN BELGRAVIA #3 CVR C JAY

SHORTCAKE CAKE GN VOL 07

SILVER AGE CLASSICS SPACE ADVENTURES HC VOL 02

SILVER AGE CLASSICS SPACE ADVENTURES SLIPCASE ED VOL 02

STABBITY BUNNY #9 CVR A (RES)

STABBITY BUNNY #9 CVR B

STICKY DILLY BUNS TP VOL 01

STIG AND TILDE GN VOL 02 LEADER OF THE PACK

SUPERIOR AOC #2 CVR A MEL JOY SAN JUAN

SUPERIOR AOC #2 CVR B QUALANO

SUPERIOR AOC #2 CVR C CUCCA

SUPERIOR AOC #2 CVR D REMULAC

TAKANE & HANA GN VOL 13

TART #1 NONSTOP ED

TURNER ART EDITION BEST OF ASPEN COMICS VOL 01 CVR A

TURNER ART EDITION BEST OF ASPEN COMICS VOL 01 RETAILER CVR

TWIN STAR EXORCISTS ONMYOJI GN VOL 17

UNBOUND #4 (OF 5) CVR A VITORINO

UNBOUND #4 (OF 5) CVR B COLAPIETRO

UNBOUND #4 (OF 5) CVR C DIPASCALE

UNHOLY ARGENT VS ONYX #3 FIFTY SHADES ARGENT NUDE (MR)

UNHOLY ARGENT VS ONYX #3 FIFTY SHADES ONYX NUDE (MR)

VAMPBLADE SEASON 4 #6 CVR A YOUNG (MR)

VAMPBLADE SEASON 4 #6 CVR B YOUNG RISQUE (MR)

VAMPBLADE SEASON 4 #6 CVR C MASTAJWOOD (MR)

VAMPBLADE SEASON 4 #6 CVR D MASTAJWOOD RISQUE (MR)

VAMPBLADE SEASON 4 #6 CVR E AMALGAMA CAT FIGHT VAR (MR)

VAMPBLADE SEASON 4 #6 CVR F AMALGAMA CAT FIGHT RISQUE (MR)

VEI GN VOL 02

WAR GODDESS #0 ART NOUVEAU VAR (MR)

WAR GODDESS #1 ART NOUVEAU VAR (MR)

WAR GODDESS #12 ART NOUVEAU VAR (MR)

WAR GODDESS #2 ART NOUVEAU VAR (MR)

WAR GODDESS #3 ART NOUVEAU VAR (MR)

WAR GODDESS #4 ART NOUVEAU VAR (MR)

WAR GODDESS #5 ART NOUVEAU VAR (MR)

WAR GODDESS #6 ART NOUVEAU VAR (MR)

WAR GODDESS #7 ART NOUVEAU VAR (MR)

WAR GODDESS #8 ART NOUVEAU VAR (MR)

WAR GODDESS #9 ART NOUVEAU VAR (MR)

WE NEVER LEARN GN VOL 08

WEBWITCH #1 PURE ART VAR (MR)

WEBWITCH #2 PURE ART VAR (MR)

WEBWITCH #3 PURE ART VAR (MR)

WEBWITCH #4 PURE ART VAR (MR)

WEBWITCH #5 PURE ART VAR (MR)

WRETCHES #3

YONA OF THE DAWN GN VOL 22

Source: Previews World