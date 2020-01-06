With everyone looking forward to a full year of new movies, the studios are starting to tease filmgoers with little bits of promotion. Even the cryptic ‘Tenet’ from visionary director Christopher Nolan has released a couple of new photos that offer glimpses of star John David Washington. It’s not likely that much can be gleaned from them, but check them out below.

First, courtesy of Fandango, is an image of Washington wearing an oxygen mask.

Next from USA Today comes a photo of Washington with costar Robert Pattinson. While it seems as though they are playing partners in ‘Tenet’, they appear to be having a disagreement right in this moment.

At least USA Today also offered a description that may offer some insight into this bizarre time-twisting adventure.

For years, Christopher Nolan fans yearned for the filmmaker to do a James Bond movie. Instead, they’ll get this mysterious spy thriller that, like his twisty heist film “Inception,” uses its genre “to give an audience a sort of familiar grounding at the beginning of the tale, but then take them someplace hopefully they haven’t been before,” says Nolan, who grew up “loving that idea about escapist cinema and a movie that can take you all over the world and follow one particular character through a great adventure.” The hero of “Tenet,” played by John David Washington, is “a very kinetic” figure “with the ability to draw an audience in (where) you watch the story through their eyes.”

Whatever ‘Tenet’ winds up being about, Nolan has developed an excellent reputation among fans, and time has factored into many of his films, from his big breakthrough in ‘Memento’ to his most recent picture ‘Dunkirk’.

One thing we d know is that somehow Washington must prevent World War III. So no pressure.

‘Tenet’ stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Himesh Patel, Denzil Smith, and Martin Donovan, and opens in theaters on July 17, 2020.