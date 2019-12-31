

With ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ and ‘Endgame’ in our past, what do we have to look forward to in 2020? A series of promising women-led adventures and a return to classic ghostbusting, to say the least. Let’s take a look at the most anticipated movies the coming year has to offer!

‘Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn’

I like Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn as much as the next guy, but she didn’t save ‘Suicide Squad.’ Quinn is like Captain Jack Sparrow, a little bit goes a long way, and from the film’s subtitle, I fear they are relying on her too much. I’m also going to be bumped seeing Zsasz not played by ‘Gotham’’s Anthony Carrigan.

‘Eternals’

This is probably going to be the movie that sets up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s perfect. It’s cosmic in scale, yet, still involves Earth, and probably spans thousands of years of history. We say we don’t want to watch movies that set up other movies, but when it comes to Marvel’s big stories, I think we are all kinda on board. Besides, it should be good…right?

‘A Quiet Place 2’

The original was a perfect sci-fi/horror film with an ending that doesn’t scream sequel, but that’s not to say that there isn’t a ton left to explore. I’m up for a movie that breaks down the takedown of the aliens monster plaguing Earth. I’m also up for a movie that follows what’s left of the protagonist’s family through another post-apocalyptic misadventure. Director John Krasinski has earned a bit of trust here.

‘Black Widow’

‘Black Widow’ is finally getting the showcase she deserves in a film that looks to both explore the past that fuels the character and take place in a near current Marvel Cinematic Universe that allows for all the interconnected goodness we’ve come to love. It seems a safe bet that if you liked Marvel’s last spy thriller, ‘Captain America: Winter Soldier,’ you’ll like ‘Black Widow.’

‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Everyone liked ‘Wonder Woman’ and loves Gal Gadot as the Amazon Princess, so this should be a layup. It’s also a good sign when a superhero film features the hero’s iconic villain (yay, Cheetah!) and not some third-rate set-up (ugh, Steppenwolf!) Top it off with one of Hollywood’s top three Steves and we may be wishing the DCEU has a future.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

It looks like the trade-off in having a year with three women-led superhero films is that we are back to a dude-led’Ghostbusters.’ This is fine. Although not the cast’s fault, the last film wasn’t great. ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is set back in classic ghost busting continuity and serves as a proper sequel in which the original cast are free to return to their roles. The trailer looks less funny and more dramatic, but we can still expect the laughs with Paul Rudd front and center.

‘TENET’

Christopher Nolan has played with the concept of time in almost all of his non-Batman films and ‘TENET’ looks no different. The trailer shows certain sections of the scene appearing to run backwards, suggesting that reality is being manipulated in a very ‘Inception‘ style. I don’t need anything else to sell me on this movie and I have a feeling the less we know about it, the better the experience will be.

Honorable Mention: ‘Dune’

Hey, did you hear? They’re making ‘Dune’ again! What this movie has going for it besides better CGI is its cast. There’s Marvel’s Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, and Dave Bautista! We have Bond’s Rebecca Ferguson and Javier Bardem! We even have Star Wars’ Oscar Issac and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa! If this bombs, it’s not the casting director’s fault… that’s all I’m saying.

What movie are you looking forward to in 2020?