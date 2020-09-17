After a wait of what felt like 1,000 years of being digested in a sarlacc’s stomach, the wait is finally over – Baby Yoda is back!

Disney has announced that the second season of its hit TV show ‘The Mandalorian’ will make its debut on October 30th of this year. The first-ever live-action TV series set in the Star Wars universe, the show follows the exploits of the titular character, a bounty hunter for hire in the post ‘Return of the Jedi’ era who gets more than he bargains for when he discovers that his latest bounty is none other than “The Child,” a youngling from the little-known race made famous by Jedi Master Yoda. Okay, The Child is 50 years old, but Yoda was over 900 years old when he finally Force-Ghost-ed out so, y’know, it’s all relative.

Directly from the House of Mouse, here’s the description of the second season, along with the trailer itself:

Today, Disney+ shared the new trailer, key art and new images from the highly anticipated second season of Lucasfilm’s critically acclaimed series, “The Mandalorian.” The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

There have been rumors a-plenty swirling around the second season of the show, including the long-awaited live-action crossover from one of the animated Star Wars’ most legendary characters, Ahsoka Tano. Also rumored to appear in the season are fellow animated crossover Bo-Katan Kryze (voiced by Katee Sackhoff and thought to be played live in ‘The Mandalorian’ by her as well) and long-time Star Wars fan-favorite character Boba Fett, both of whom are of the Mandalorian race and would fit nicely with an expanded narrative of the new season.

You can read our recaps of the first season’s episodes by clicking here, and prepare yourself for the new season by catching up on the first season, streaming in its entirety on Disney+ now.

The new season premieres Friday, October 30, streaming exclusively on Disney+.