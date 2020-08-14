Zack Snyder’s zombie heist movie, ‘Army of the Dead’ will undergo reshoots with one role completely recast. Stand-up comedian and actor Tig Notaro (‘Transparent’, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’) will replace Chris D’Elia, who has been accused of sexual misconduct involving underage girls. He has denied these accusations. These reshoots will take place as soon as it is determined to be safe under COVID-19 guidelines. It appears that Notaro will mostly be filmed using a green screen to digitally insert her into existing footage.

‘Army of the Dead’ was set to arrive on Netflix in winter 2020, but due to COVID-19, it has been pushed back to 2021. Initial filming was completed and it was in post-production before this announcement arrived.

Dave Bautista heads up the ensemble cast which also includes Ella Purnell, Ana De La Reguera, Theo Rossi, Huma Qureshi, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Garret Dillahunt, Matthias Schweighöfer, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, and Samantha Win. Snyder co-wrote the screenplay with Joby Harold (King Arthur: Legend of the Sword), and Shay Hatten (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum).

According to Snyder, the movie kicks off in Las Vegas, which has been walled-off from the zombie hordes with the use of shipping containers. But that barrier fails and the flesh-eaters swarm in. Six years later, the owner of one of the casinos hires a crew of “zombie soldiers” to enter the quarantined area to retrieve his money from the casino safe.

Notaro is known for co-starring as Jett Reno on ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ and as Barb of ‘Transparent’. She also starred on the series ‘One Mississipi’. She was nominated for a Grammy for Best Comedy Album for her 2014 release ‘Live’, and for an Emmy and a Grammy for her 2016’s ‘Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted’.

Snyder is known to be hard at work on recutting ‘Justice League’ for HBO Max, but he will apparently take time away from that to film these reshoots.