Warner Brothers has a lot of faith in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’. Initially, the studio refused to move its release date in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. However, as things kept getting bleaker, the studio was finally forced to delay ‘Tenet’s release… twice now. But many, not just Warner Brothers, are looking at ‘Tenet’ as the major release that could kick start the cinema industry once things shift back to normalcy.

Though everyone involved remains tight-lipped about just what ‘Tenet’ is about, co-star Elizabeth Debicki promises it is “the kind of experience you want to have when you go to a cinema.” The film’s production budget is more than $200 million, but she assures, “every penny goes on the screen.”

In a story for Variety, Debicki stated:

“Chris builds everything; he constructs all the imagery piece by piece. He has this ability to make a film that involves complex thinking and yet make it entertaining and accessible. It’s almost got the feel of an indie set because of the precision — Chris works very fast; time and energy are spent on all the right things there. There is nothing superfluous. It was humbling and collaborative and definitely made me stronger as an actor and probably as a person.”

‘Tenet’ has something to do with time manipulation, but it is definitely not about time travel. And… that’s about all anyone knows. Debicki co-stars with John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. The cast also includes Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

‘Tenet’ is now scheduled to arrive in theaters on August 12.