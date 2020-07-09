Ruby Rose shocked fandom when she quit her hit CW series ‘Batwoman’ in May. Rather than recast her role as Bruce Wayne’s cousin, Kate Kane, producers have chosen to introduce a new character to assume the duties of Batwoman, Gotham City’s new protector. Enter Ryan Wilder. And it has been announced that Javica Leslie will portray that character, also known as Ryan Wilder.

It didn’t take long for Rose, who reportedly exited the series due to the arduous demands of a weekly hour-long action show, to react.

Via Instagram, the ex-Batwoman wrote:

The character of Ryan Walker is described as:

With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today, reformed and sober, Ryan lives in van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk from an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly disciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.

Upon her casting, Leslie declared:

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community.”

So at least she has one very significant stamp of approval. What do you think of this recasting?