‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Agatha, Adeline Rudolph, has lined up her first post-‘Sabrina’ project. She will star in Quibi’s adaptation of the manga, ‘Tomie’. The project hails from Sony Pictures Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Alexandre Aja (‘Crawl’) serving as director and producer, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (‘Aquaman’) writing.

Tomie is the story of a beautiful high school girl (Rudolph) who goes missing and pieces of her body are discovered scattered around a small town. But what starts out as a murder mystery turns into something even more horrific.

‘Tomie’ was first published as a manga, written by Junji Ito. It ran from 1987 until 2000. Tomie Kawakami is an unkillable succubus who drives people to insanity. In particular, she tends to drive men to kill one another out of jealousy. She can sprout duplicates of herself from her own body, or if she is dismembered, each part can grow into a new duplicate. Over the course of the manga, it is shown that there are multiple Tomies, who brings madness and death to various unfortunate individuals. In many ways, the manga is an anthology, which makes it a great fit for the short-form Quibi.

‘Tomie’ has already been adapted into a series of eight live-action horror movies in Japan. (The second film was originally released as a three-part TV series before being combined.)

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ was Rudolph’s first acting job, following her career as a model. Netflix just announced that the upcoming fourth “part” of ‘Chilling Adventures…’ would be the last.

Aja previously helmed the horror movies ‘The Hills Have Eyes’, ‘Mirrors’, ‘Piranha 3D’, and ‘Horns’ among others. He was named one of Variety’s “10 Directors to Watch” after his 2003 movie ‘High Tension’.

Johnson-McGoldrick co-wrote the billion-dollar hit ‘Aquaman’, as well as ‘Orphan’, ‘Red Riding Hood’, ‘Wrath of the Titans’, ‘Conjuring 2’, and multiple episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’.

Source: Deadline