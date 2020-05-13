Boba Fett will reportedly be flying onto Season 2 of ‘The Mandalorian’ and he will be portrayed by the cinematic Jango Fett, Temuera Morrison. Morrison’s Jango Fett was the father of Boba Fett and appeared in blue and silver armor in ‘Star Wars: Attack of the Clones’. In the prequels, it was revealed that Jango served as the basis for the Empire’s clone army and that his “son,” Boba Fett, was actually just a young clone. (He was played by Daniel Logan.) So… technically… Morrison’s casting here is appropriate.

Boba Fett actually made his debut in animated form, as part of a segment of the much-maligned ‘Star Wars Holiday Special’. Jeremy Bulloch portrayed Boba Fett in ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Return of the Jedi’, in which he appeared to die after falling into the Sarlac Pit on Tattooine. (In subsequent novels and comics, it was revealed that he escaped, although modern canon isn’t a bit murky.) Despite minimal screen time and even fewer lines, Boba Fett became one of the most beloved of ‘Star Wars’ characters thanks to his awesomely designed armor and nifty jetpack.

The character may have been teased in ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1, when a mysterious figure, with spurs on his boots, investigated the scene of the death of another bounty hunter, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen).

Morrison has remained attached to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, having provided the voices for Boba and Jango Fett in various animated projects and video games. Outside of that, he appeared as the father of Jason Momoa’s Arthur Curry in the film ‘Aquaman’. Morrison and Momoa previously co-starred on the series ‘Frontier’, which aired on Discovery Channel Canada and was presented by Netflix in the U.S. and elsewhere. Morrison also appeared in the movie ‘Dora and the Lost City of Gold’.

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 is expected to arrive on Disney+ in October.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter