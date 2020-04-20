Folks are sheltering in place all over the world and James Gunn, one of the most active movie makers on social media took part in a Q&A to discuss his various projects old and new. Among the revelations he made are that fans don’t have to watch David Ayer’s ‘Suicide Squad’ to appreciate Gunn’s upcoming ‘The Suicide Squad’, and that chronologically, ‘The Suicide Squad’ takes place after the recent ‘Birds of Prey’, which also features Margot Robbie’s take on Harley Quinn. Regarding his other upcoming comic book movie, Disney’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’, he stated that Kraglin, the Ravager played by his brother Sean, would have a larger role, but he also hinted that another character would die.

One fan asked if he had plans to direct a fourth ‘Guardians’ movie, erroneously pointing out that Gunn previously claimed that he didn’t plan to make a second. Gunn corrected the fan, stating that he always envisioned ‘Guardians’ as a trilogy and that was still the case.

“I absolutely never said I wouldn’t do a Vol 2., as I planned to do a trilogy from the beginning if the first one worked. I have no plans to do a 4th.”

Most superhero movie series are conceived of as trilogies, anyway, although some go for more. Some also don’t even make it to three installments after the first one or two don’t do well. So getting “only” three ‘Guardians’ flicks isn’t really bad news.

Gunn was fired from ‘Vol. 3’ after some old “offensive” tweets from ten years earlier were released in a Twitter flood in the summer of 2018. Reportedly, this action was instigated by those who disagreed with Gunn’s liberal political leanings. But almost a year later, after Disney had reportedly approached others but was unable to replace Gunn, the studio hired him back.

Gunn recently stated that both ‘The Suicide Squad’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’ were on track and had not been impacted by COVID-19 delays. ‘The Suicide Squad’ has been completely shot and doesn’t open for over a year, on August 6, 2021. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’ doesn’t have a release date locked in yet, but it wasn’t supposed to begin production until ‘The Suicide Squad’ had been finished.

Are you happy with three ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies? Or do you hope that Gunn might be persuaded to come back for more?

Source: CBR