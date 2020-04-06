Movie theaters are shut down and bit by bit, the Hollywood studios are uprooting this summer’s big movies and moving them to dates later this year, or even in 2021. With people under quarantine due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, they are turning to television and streaming services to pass the time. So while theatrical films are being postponed, TV productions are actually shifting forward to provide entertainment, and believe it or not, that is true of TNT’s long (and I do mean looooooooooong) in-development sci-fi series ‘Snowpiercer’.

This series has been in development since 2015, but at long last, it is pulling into the station. In January, it was announced that ‘Snowpiercer’ would premiere on TNT on May 31st, but now it has been announced that it will arrive a bit earlier, on Sunday, May 17th.

The series is loosely based on the 2013 film, directed by Bong Joon-ho, which was itself inspired by the French graphic novel series ‘Le Transperceneige’ which was first released in 1982. In the future, Earth has been encased in snow and ice after a botched attempt to reverse global warming. The only survivors dwell on a massive super train, made up of 1,001 cars. Originally, the train was only supposed to house the world’s wealthiest and most powerful, but an underclass revolution fought their way onto the train. Ultimately, the wealthy and powerful dwelled in the front of the train, while the poor toil in the back, making sure that the rich have all the resources and luxuries they need.

Josh Friedman developed the series for television. Graeme Manson serves as showrunner. The cast is headed up by Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs. Connelly portrays Melanie Cavill, a prominent figure in the front of the train, who makes announcements to the other passengers, while Diggs plays Layton Well, a quiet tinker who lives in the back of the train, only to find himself drawn into a conspiracy in the front. The cast also includes Mickey Sumner, Annalise Basso, Sasha Frolova, Alison Wright, Benjamin Haigh, Roberto Urbina, Katie McGuinness, Susan Park, Lena Hall, Sheila Vand, Sam Otto, Iddo Goldberg, and Jaylin Fletcher.

TNT has a lot of faith in ‘Snowpiercer’, as it has already been renewed for a second season, which began filming in October, but was shut down in March due to the coronavirus. Rowan Blanchard will appear in a guest role in the first season but will be bumped up to series regular for the second. Sean Bean and Steven Ogg have also been added to the cast for the sophomore installment.

Are you excited to finally get a chance to check out ‘Snowpiercer’?

Once again, ‘Snowpiercer’ debuts on Sunday, May 17th, on TNT.

Source: Comicbook.com