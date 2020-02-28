Toy Fair 2020: Hasbro Is Who You're Gonna Call

In late 2019 the team at Hasbro announced that they had taken over the master toy license for the ‘Ghostbusters’ brand starting in 2020. For many ‘Ghostbusters’ fans, this was fantastic news, as it meant we would have some great new products releasing just in time for the newest film in the franchise, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife‘, hits theaters.

Hasbro’s initial offerings seem to be pretty widespread, with plenty of items based on the original ‘Ghostbusters’ film and even some based on the classic ‘The Real Ghostbusters’ toyline! Here’s the rundown for items collectors won’t want to miss!

For fans who grew up on the classic ‘The Real Ghostbusters’ animated series, Hasbro has a new retro-line of figures that are based on the classic Kenner toyline for the show! This Wal-Mart exclusive line are reissues of classic Kenner ‘TRGB’ figures on retro-styled cardbacks. The entire first wave of the original line is heading back to shelves, including Peter, Winston, Ray, Egon, Staypuff and Slimer (still affectionately carded as ‘Green Ghost’, just like he was in the original line). These are due in stores this Spring.

For people who want something a little more modern, Hasbro is launching the ‘Ghostbusters: Plasma Series’. This is an all-new 6″ scale action figure line that is more similar in style to Hasbro’s long-running ‘Marvel Legends’ and ‘Star Wars: Black Series’.

The first wave of figures is based on the first ‘Ghostbusters’ film and is comprised of six figures; Peter, Winston, Ray, Egon, Dana, and Gozer. If you purchase all six figures in the line you can build your own fully articulated Terror Dog figure!

Last but far from least is the all-new Spengler Neutrona Wand prop replica! This item is a 1:1 scale replica of the Neutrona Wands seen in the live-action ‘Ghostbusters’ films and is truly a sight to behold! As with their ‘Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ prop replicas, this item will be falling under the same ‘Ghostbusters: Plasma Collection’ banner as the collector geared figures.

While we are still a few months out from the film’s release, it is assumed that we will be seeing some cool new items from ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ in the near future as well. In the meantime, Hasbro is also offering plenty of kid-friendly options with a children-geared line of Ghostbuster figures and roleplay toys also heading in the market this summer.

So what do you think of Hasbro’s initial offerings for the Ghostbusters license? Which items are must haves for you? Let us know in the comments section below and be sure to stay tuned for all the latest news from Toy Fair 2020!