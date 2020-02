Here is the list of new comic books, trade paperbacks and more shipping on 2/19/2020. As always, check with your retailer for availability, as not all releases may be on sale in all areas at the same time. Here is what’s on my pull-list this week.

WOLVERINE #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ben Percy (A) Viktor Bogdanovic (A/CA) Adam Kubert

THE BEST IS BACK! Wolverine has been through a lot. He’s been a loner. He’s been a killer. He’s been a hero. He’s been an Avenger. He’s been to hell and back. Now, as the nation of Krakoa brings together all Mutantkind, he can finally be… happy? With his family all together and safe, Wolverine has everything he ever wanted… and everything to lose. Writer Benjamin Percy (X-FORCE, WOLVERINE: THE LONG NIGHT) and legendary artist Adam Kubert (X-MEN, AVENGERS) bring the best there is to his new home! PLUS: The return of OMEGA RED!

BATMAN #89

DC COMICS

(W) James TynionIV (A) Guillem March (CA) Tony S. Daniel

Batman must stop Deathstroke from killing the mayor of Gotham City! But to do so he has to figure out who ordered the hit in the first place. If his four main suspects aren’t ‘fessing up to the crime, then is there someone even more sinister lurking in the shadows waiting to deliver the coup de grâce? Whoever it is, one victim will fall under their attack!

SPAWN #305

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Jason Shawn Alexander, Todd McFarlane (CA) Francesco Mattina

END OF STORY ARC… “HELL HUNT,” Part Four! Jessica Priest struggles with her new powers. Eddie Frank fights against the influence of the Redeemer. And Spawn has a final showdown with Medieval Spawn that will alter the course of the war between Heaven and Hell. With this gripping story arc finale, featuring a special 5-page bonus comic drawn by TODD McFARLANE, the hunt is on, and a new era of SPAWN has begun!

BANG #1

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Wilfredo Torres

A best-of-the-best secret agent with memories he couldn’t possibly possess, a mystery writer in her 60s who spends her retirement solving crimes, a man of action with mysterious drugs that keep him ahead of a constant string of targeted disasters, a seemingly omnipotent terrorist organization that might be behind it all… And they’re all connected to one man: a science-fiction author with more information than seems possible, whose books may hold the key to either saving reality or destroying it.

TMNT ONGOING #103

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman, Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Sophie Campbell

As the Turtles struggle to come together in the face of recent setbacks, Old Hob’s unusual new enforcers make their presence known. Will they be friend or foe?

GODKILLERS #1

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

(W) Mark Sable (A) Maan House (CA) Jeremy Haun

Abdul Alhazred is an Arab-American folklore professor-turned-soldier whose fear of death stems from uncertainty about the existence of an afterlife. Then he joins THE GODKILLERS, a special forces unit tasked with fighting insurgents who use mythological creatures as weapons of mass destruction. Now that he knows that the supernatural exists, he’ll have to decide which is worse – death or the nightmarish monsters he thought were mere legends. From writer Mark Sable (Grounded, Fearless, Supergirl) and newcomer artist Maan House, THE GODKILLERS is a monster story for the modern age.

All This Plus …

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Al Ewing (A) Juan Cabal (CA) Ivan Shavrin

Peter Quill fights for his life against the King of the Gods! Rocket fights alone against the legions of Hephaeustus! Phylla-Vell makes a choice between love and duty – with death on the line! And somewhere, a black hole bomb ticks down to zero… The Guardians’ first mission comes to a cataclysmic end!

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER TP VOL 02

FIREFLY #14 CVR A MAIN ASPINALL

FIREFLY #14 CVR B PREORDER VIDAL VAR

FIREFLY #14 FOC MCDAID VAR

HEARTBEAT #4 (OF 5) (MR)

HEARTBEAT #4 (OF 5) FOC ESQUEJO VAR (MR)

LUMBERJANES #71 CVR A LEYH

LUMBERJANES #71 CVR B PREORDER YEE VAR

RED MOTHER #3

RED MOTHER #3 FOC KHALIDAH VAR

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #1 (6TH PTG)

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #2 (4TH PTG)

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #3 (2ND PTG)

SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #4 (2ND PTG)

STEVEN UNIVERSE ONGOING TP VOL 06 PLAYING BY EAR

BANG #1 (OF 5) CVR A TORRES

BANG #1 (OF 5) CVR B KINDT

BERSERKER UNBOUND HC

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS SERIES II #5 (OF 6)

DRAGON AGE BLUE WRAITH #2 (OF 3)

FAX FROM SARAJEVO TP NEW EDITION

HELLBOY & BPRD RETURN OF EFFIE KOLB #1 (OF 2) CVR A HOWARD

HELLBOY & BPRD RETURN OF EFFIE KOLB #1 (OF 2) CVR B MIGNOLA

MANOR BLACK TP (MR)

SKULLDIGGER & SKELETON BOY #3 (OF 6) CVR A ZONJIC

SKULLDIGGER & SKELETON BOY #3 (OF 6) CVR B REYNOLDS

AQUAMAN #57

AQUAMAN #57 KRIS ANKA VAR ED

BATMAN #89

BATMAN #89 CARD STOCK FRANCESCO MATTINA VAR ED

BATMAN DETECTIVE COMICS TP VOL 01 MYTHOLOGY

DCEASED UNKILLABLES #1 (OF 3)

DCEASED UNKILLABLES #1 (OF 3) CARD STOCK HORROR PUTRI VAR E

DCEASED UNKILLABLES #1 (OF 3) CARD STOCK MATTINA VAR ED

DOLLAR COMICS FLASH REBIRTH #1

DOLLAR COMICS THE NEW TEEN TITANS #2

DOOM PATROL BY JOHN BYRNE OMNIBUS HC

FLASH FORWARD #6 (OF 6)

FLASH FORWARD #6 (OF 6) INHYUK LEE VAR ED

HE MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE MULTIVERSE #4 (OF 6)

HOUSE OF WHISPERS TP VOL 02 ANANSE TP (MR)

JOKER KILLER SMILE #3 (OF 3) (MR)

JOKER KILLER SMILE #3 (OF 3) KAARE ANDREWS VAR ED (MR)

JUSTICE LEAGUE #41

JUSTICE LEAGUE #41 JAMAL CAMPBELL VAR ED

LEGION OF SUPER HEROES #4

LEGION OF SUPER HEROES #4 CARD STOCK ALEX GARNER VAR ED

LOW LOW WOODS #3 (OF 6) (MR)

LOW LOW WOODS #3 (OF 6) JENNY FRISON VAR ED (MR)

LUCIFER #17 (MR)

MAD MAGAZINE #12

METAL MEN #5 (OF 12)

METAL MEN #5 (OF 12) WALTER SIMONSON VAR ED

NIGHTWING #69

NIGHTWING #69 ALAN QUAH VAR ED

PLUNGE #1 (OF 6) (MR)

PLUNGE #1 (OF 6) CARD STOCK GARY FRANK VAR ED (MR)

SCOOBY DOO WHERE ARE YOU #103

SUPERMAN SMASHES THE KLAN #3 (OF 3)

SUPERMANS PAL JIMMY OLSEN #8 (OF 12)

SUPERMANS PAL JIMMY OLSEN #8 (OF 12) BEN OLIVER VAR ED

TEEN TITANS #39

TEEN TITANS #39 KHARY RANDOLPH VAR ED

TITANS BURNING RAGE #7 (OF 7)

WONDER TWINS #12 (OF 12)

WONDER WOMAN DEAD EARTH #2 (OF 4)

WONDER WOMAN DEAD EARTH #2 (OF 4) DANIEL JOHNSON VAR ED

WONDER WOMAN GIANT #3

BETTIE PAGE PRINCESS & THE PINUP TP

BLACK TERROR #4 FORNES LTD VIRGIN CVR

BLACK TERROR #4 RAHZZAH LTD VIRGIN CVR

DEATH TO ARMY OF DARKNESS #1 CVR A OLIVER

DEATH TO ARMY OF DARKNESS #1 CVR B SUYDAM

DEATH TO ARMY OF DARKNESS #1 CVR C ANDOLFO

DEATH TO ARMY OF DARKNESS #1 CVR D PIRIZ

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #2 CONNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #2 LINSNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #2 LINSNER RARE LTD MARTIAN RED CVR

DEJAH THORIS (2019) #2 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF DARK #12 CASTRO FOC BONUS VAR

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF DARK #12 CVR A MANDRAKE

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF DARK #12 CVR B CERMAK

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF DARK #12 CVR C ROYLE

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF DARK #12 CVR D PHOTO

KISS THE END TP

PIERCE BROWN RED RISING SON OF ARES HC VOL 02

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 GARZA LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 PARRILLO ULTRA LTD SEDUCTION CVR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 QUAH LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #1 TORMEY LTD VIRGIN CVR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 11 COPY CHEW MONOCHROME VIRGIN FOC

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 15 COPY PARRILLO B&W VIRGIN FOC IN

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 21 COPY HETRICK VIRGIN FOC INCV

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 25 COPY LAU VIRGIN FOC INCV

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 35 COPY LAU B&W FOC INCV

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 7 COPY QUAH B&W RED FOC INCV

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 CHATZOUDIS FOC BONUS VAR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 CVR A PARRILLO

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 CVR B QUAH

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 CVR C CHEW

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 CVR D GARZA

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 CVR E COSPLAY

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 HETRICK FOC BONUS VAR

RED SONJA AGE OF CHAOS #2 LAU FOC BONUS VAR

VAMPIRELLA #1 RODRIGUEZ EXC CVR

VAMPIRELLA #6 DALTON LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #7 CONNER FIERY RED LINE ART ULTRA PREMIUM CVR

VAMPIRELLA #7 CONNER LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #7 DALTON LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #7 PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA #8 CASTRO FOC BONUS VAR

VAMPIRELLA #8 CVR A COWAN

VAMPIRELLA #8 CVR B MARTINEZ

VAMPIRELLA #8 CVR C BEACHUM

VAMPIRELLA #8 CVR D RICHARDSON SURPRISE

VAMPIRELLA #8 CVR E COSPLAY

VAMPIRELLA #8 HETRICK DRESSEED FOC BONUS VAR

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #5 OLIVER VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #5 TARR VIRGIN CVR

VAMPIRELLA RED SONJA #5 TEDESCO VIRGIN CVR

XENA WARRIOR PRINCESS ROAD WARRIOR TP

COBRA KAI KARATE KID SAGA CONTINUES #3 (OF 4) CVR A MCLEOD

COBRA KAI KARATE KID SAGA CONTINUES #3 (OF 4) CVR B PHOTO

DUCKTALES FAIRES & SCARES #3 (OF 3) CVR A GHIGLIONE & STELLA

DUCKTALES FAIRES & SCARES #3 (OF 3) CVR B GHIGLIONE & STELLA

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS A DARKENED WISH #5 (OF 5) CVR A FOWLER

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS A DARKENED WISH #5 (OF 5) CVR B CHARACTER

MARVEL ACTION CLASSICS AVENGERS DR STRANGE #1

STAR TREK YEAR FIVE #10 CVR A THOMPSON

STEVE CANYON HC VOL 10 1965 – 1966

TMNT ONGOING #103 CVR A CAMPBELL

TMNT ONGOING #103 CVR B EASTMAN

TRANSFORMERS #17 CVR A RAMONDELLI

TRANSFORMERS #17 CVR B CAHILL

TRANSFORMERS GALAXIES #4 CVR A RAMONDELLI

TRANSFORMERS GALAXIES #4 CVR B PITRE-DUROCHER

AGE OF BRONZE TP VOL 02 (NEW EDITION)

AMERICAN JESUS NEW MESSIAH #3 CVR A TOP SECRET (MR)

AMERICAN JESUS NEW MESSIAH #3 CVR B ALEXANDER (MR)

AMERICAN JESUS NEW MESSIAH #3 CVR C B&W ALEXANDER (MR)

BATTLEPUG TP VOL 01 WAR ON CHRISTMAS

BITTER ROOT #6 CVR A GREENE (MR)

DEADLY CLASS #43 CVR A CRAIG (MR)

DEADLY CLASS #43 CVR B BENGAL (MR)

FAMILY TREE #4 (MR)

HARDCORE RELOADED #3 (OF 5) (MR)

LUCY CLAIRE REDEMPTION #3 CVR A UPCHURCH (MR)

LUCY CLAIRE REDEMPTION #3 CVR B UPCHURCH (MR)

MIDDLEWEST #15 (MR)

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #24 (MR)

OLD GUARD FORCE MULTIPLIED #3 (OF 5) (MR)

ON THE STUMP #1 CVR A PRENZY (MR)

ON THE STUMP #1 CVR B GREENE (MR)

SPAWN #305 CVR A MATTINA

SPAWN #305 CVR B MCFARLANE

SPAWN #305 CVR C B&W MCFARLANE

SPAWN #305 CVR D ALEXANDER

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #1 4TH PTG (MR)

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #3 2ND PTG (MR)

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #4 CVR A CAMUNCOLI (MR)

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #4 CVR B MCKELVIE (MR)

2020 MACHINE MAN #1 (OF 2)

2020 MACHINE MAN #1 (OF 2) RAPOZA VAR

AMAZING MARY JANE #5

AMAZING MARY JANE #5 RODRIGUEZ GWEN STACY VAR

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #2 (OF 5)

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #2 (OF 5) MONA CHINESE NEW YEAR VAR

ATLANTIS ATTACKS #2 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR

AVENGERS #29 2ND PTG MCGUINNESS VAR

CAPTAIN AMERICA #19

CAPTAIN AMERICA #19 YOON GWEN STACY VAR

CAPTAIN MARVEL #15

CAPTAIN MARVEL #15 INHYUK LEE CONNECTING VAR

CAPTAIN MARVEL #15 LUPACCHINO GWEN STACY VAR

CAPTAIN MARVEL #15 ZILI YU CHINESE NEW YEAR VAR

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #13

DAREDEVIL #18

DAREDEVIL #18 RIVERA GWEN STACY VAR

DEADPOOL #3

DEADPOOL #3 YARDIN MARVELS X VAR

DEATHS HEAD TP FREELANCE PEACEKEEPING AGENT

DOCTOR DOOM #4 2ND PTG LARROCA VAR

FANTASTIC FOUR #19

FANTASTIC FOUR #19 CHRISTOPHER GWEN STACY VAR

GHOST RIDER TP BOOK 02 WAR FOR HEAVEN

GHOST-SPIDER #7

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2 WU GWEN STACY VAR

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #2 YUZE WU CHINESE NEW YEAR VAR

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY TP VOL 02 FAITHLESS

GWENPOOL STRIKES BACK TP

MARAUDERS #8 DX

MARVELS BLACK WIDOW PRELUDE #2 (OF 2)

MARVELS VOICES #1

MARVELS VOICES #1 SCOTT VAR

MARVELS VOICES #1 STELFREEZE VAR

MMW UNCANNY X-MEN HC VOL 12

MMW UNCANNY X-MEN HC VOL 12 DM VAR ED 287

NEW MUTANTS #7 DX

REVENGE OF COSMIC GHOST RIDER #3 (OF 5)

REVENGE OF COSMIC GHOST RIDER #3 (OF 5) LUBERA VAR

REVENGE OF COSMIC GHOST RIDER #3 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT SABRETOOTH #1 2ND PTG VAR

RUNAWAYS #30

SPIDER-MAN VELOCITY TP

STAR #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG VAR

TALES THROUGH MARVEL UNIVERSE TP

TASKMASTER TP ANYTHING YOU CAN DO

TRUE BELIEVERS IRON MAN 2020 JOCASTA #1

UNCANNY X-MEN BY GILLEN COMPLETE COLLECTION VOL 02

VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #8

VALKYRIE JANE FOSTER #8 MOMOKO GWEN STACY VAR

WOLVERINE #1 ALEX ROSS VAR DX

WOLVERINE #1 DX

WOLVERINE #1 JEEHYUNG LEE VAR DX

WOLVERINE #1 YOUNG VAR DX

Other Comic Books

ADVENTURE FINDERS EDGE OF EMPIRE #5

ADVENTURES OF BYRON ONE SHOT

AM ARCHIVES ZORRO 1958 DELL FOUR COLOR #882

AM ARCHIVES ZORRO 1958 DELL FOUR COLOR #882 LTD ED TV CVR

AMALGAMA SPACE ZOMBIE #3 CVR A YOUNG (MR)

AMALGAMA SPACE ZOMBIE #3 CVR B YOUNG RISQUE (MR)

AMALGAMA SPACE ZOMBIE #3 CVR C ESPINOSA (MR)

AMALGAMA SPACE ZOMBIE #3 CVR D ESPINOSA RISQUE (MR)

AMALGAMA SPACE ZOMBIE #3 CVR E STANLEY (MR)

AMALGAMA SPACE ZOMBIE #3 CVR F STANLEY RISQUE (MR)

ANCIENT MAGUS BRIDE GN VOL 12

AOC & FRESHMAN FORCE SQUAD #1 2ND PTG

ARAKAWA UNDER THE BRIDGE GN VOL 07

ARCHIE #711 (ARCHIE & KATY KEENE PT 2) CVR A BRAGA

ARCHIE #711 (ARCHIE & KATY KEENE PT 2) CVR B RENAUD

ARCHIE #711 (ARCHIE & KATY KEENE PT 2) CVR C WILLIAMS

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS JOY TP

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #307

ARCHIE MEETS B-52S #1 CVR A PARENT

ARCHIE MEETS B-52S #1 CVR B ALLRED

ARCHIE MEETS B-52S #1 CVR C BOSS

ARCHIE MEETS B-52S #1 CVR D EISMA

ARCHIE MEETS B-52S #1 CVR E FRANCAVILLA

ASSASSINS CREED BLOODSTONE HC (MR)

BARBARA THE BARBARIAN #1 (OF 3)

BLADE RUNNER 2019 #6 CVR A RIAN HUGHES (MR)

BLADE RUNNER 2019 #6 CVR B MEAD (MR)

BLADE RUNNER 2019 #6 CVR C GUINALDO (MR)

BLOODSHOT (2019) #0 CVR A DE LA TORRE

BLOODSHOT (2019) #0 CVR B BACHS

BLOODSHOT (2019) #0 CVR C PORTELA

CAN AN OTAKU LIKE ME REALLY BE AN IDOL GN (MR)

CANOPUS #1

CAT & CAT GN VOL 01 GIRL MEETS CAT

CAT & CAT HC VOL 01 GIRL MEETS CAT

CATALYST PRIME SEVEN DAYS #5 (OF 7) CVR A SEJIC

CATALYST PRIME SEVEN DAYS #5 (OF 7) CVR B SEJIC VIRGIN VAR

CHLOE AND CARTOON HC GN VOL 01

COMBATANTS WILL BE DISPATCHED GN VOL 02

CRUCIFIED TP

DEMENTIA 21 GN VOL 02 (MR)

DEVIL IS PART TIMER GN VOL 15

DF GHOST RIDER #1 SGN SILVER SKETCH HAESER

DF JIMMY OLSEN #1 SGN LIEBER

DF JOKER HARLEY CRIMINAL SANITY #1 SGN MAYHEW

DF LOIS LANE #1 SGN PERKINS

DF THANKSGIVING TRIFECTA

DOCTOR TOMORROW #1 (OF 5) CVR A ROCAFORT

DOCTOR TOMORROW #1 (OF 5) CVR B LEE

DOCTOR TOMORROW #1 (OF 5) CVR C ALLEN

DOCTOR TOMORROW #1 (OF 5) CVR D #1-5 PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED

DOCTOR TOMORROW #1 (OF 5) CVR E BLANK

DOCTOR TOMORROW #1 (OF 5) CVR F 25 COPY INCV WRAP TOWE

DOCTOR WHO 13TH HOLIDAY SPECIAL TP

DONT TOY WITH ME MISS NAGATORO GN VOL 02

DOWNFALL GN VOL 01 INIO ASANO (MR)

DRIFTING CLASSROOM HC VOL 02 PERFECT ED UMEZZ

DRIFTING DRAGONS GN VOL 03

DYSASTERS GN

EDENS ZERO GN VOL 06

EDGAR ALLAN POES SNIFTER OF TERROR SEASON 2 #5 (OF 6) (MR)

FAIRY TAIL 100 YEARS QUEST GN VOL 03

FIVE YEARS #8

GILLBERT THE LITTLE MERMAN GN VOL 02 CURIOUS MYSTERIOUS

GILLBERT THE LITTLE MERMAN HC VOL 02 CURIOUS MYSTERIOUS

GLEIPNIR GN VOL 06 (MR)

GOBLIN SLAYER BRAND NEW DAY GN VOL 02 (MR)

GODKILLERS #1 CVR A HAUN

GOING TO THE CHAPEL TP VOL 01

GOON #8 CVR A POWELL

GOON #8 PARSON CARDSTOCK VAR CVR

GRIMM UNIVERSE PRESENTS 2020 CVR A VITORINO

GRIMM UNIVERSE PRESENTS 2020 CVR B COCCOLO

GRIMM UNIVERSE PRESENTS 2020 CVR C LEARY JR

GRIMM UNIVERSE PRESENTS 2020 CVR D BARRIONUEVO

GRIMM UNIVERSE PRESENTS 2020 CVR E ROYLE

GRIMM UNIVERSE PRESENTS 2020 CVR F GARVEY

HARDCORE GAMING 101 PRESENTS JAPANESE VIDEO GAME OBSCURITIES

HEIST HOW TO STEAL A PLANET #4

INVADER ZIM #49 CVR A C

INVADER ZIM #49 CVR B ENGER

INVESTIGATORS GN VOL 01

JOHN CARPENTER TALES SCIENCE FICTION TP SURVIVING NUCL ATK

KEMONO FRIENDS A LA CARTE GN VOL 02

MACHINE GIRL #4 (OF 4)

MAKER COMICS GN GROW A GARDEN

MAKER COMICS HC GN GROW A GARDEN

MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM THUNDERBOLT GN VOL 13

MUSHOKU TENSEI JOBLESS REINCARNATION GN VOL 10

NO ROMANCE IN HELL GN (MR)

O MAIDENS IN YOUR SAVAGE SEASON GN VOL 06

OMNI #5 (RES) (MR)

OVER THE ROPES #3 (OF 5)

PHANTOM PRESIDENT KENNEDYS MISSION HC GN

PHANTOM TALES OF THE NIGHT GN VOL 03

PLOT #1 B&W DELUXE EDITION (MR)

POWERS IN ACTION TP VOL 01

RAGS #6 (OF 7) CVR A (MR)

RAGS #6 (OF 7) CVR B BATTLE BUDDIES VAR (MR)

RAGS #6 (OF 7) CVR C RICHARD CASE QUEEN OF HILL VAR (MR)

RAN & GRAY WORLD GN VOL 06

RAW HERO GN VOL 01 (MR)

RED WINTER TP

SAVAGE BASTARDS #1

SERA & ROYAL STARS #6

SHAPES #4

SHOWS END TP VOL 01

SHOWTIME AT APOLLO EPIC TALE HARLEMS LEGENDARY THEATER GN (C

SISTER POWERS #2 CVR A WYTCH

SISTER POWERS #2 CVR B WYTCH

SMALL HOURS MRS FROLLEIN HC COLLECTION

STRAVAGANZA TP VOL 03

TAROT WITCH OF THE BLACK ROSE #120 COSPLAYER PHOTO CVR ED (M

TOKYO GHOUL RE GN VOL 15

TRINITY SEVEN 7 MAGICIANS GN VOL 19 (MR)

ULTRA KAIJU ANTHROPOMORPHIC PROJECT GN VOL 04 (RES)

URUSEI YATSURA GN VOL 05

VAMPBLADE SEASON 4 #7 CVR A YOUNG (MR)

VAMPBLADE SEASON 4 #7 CVR B YOUNG RISQUE (MR)

VAMPBLADE SEASON 4 #7 CVR C BAUGH (MR)

VAMPBLADE SEASON 4 #7 CVR D BAUGH RISQUE (MR)

VAMPBLADE SEASON 4 #7 CVR E ROD ESPINOSA (MR)

VAMPBLADE SEASON 4 #7 CVR F ESPINOSA RISQUE (MR)

VAN HELSING VS LEAGUE MONSTERS #1 CVR A COCCOLO

VAN HELSING VS LEAGUE MONSTERS #1 CVR B ROYLE

VAN HELSING VS LEAGUE MONSTERS #1 CVR C GARVEY

VAN HELSING VS LEAGUE MONSTERS #1 CVR D VITORINO

VAN HELSING VS LEAGUE MONSTERS #1 CVR E COLAPIETRO

VAN HELSING VS LEAGUE MONSTERS #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH

VISITOR #3 (OF 6) CVR A PINNA

VISITOR #3 (OF 6) CVR B QUAH

VISITOR #3 (OF 6) CVR C CAMUNCOLI

WRETCHES #4

X-O MANOWAR (2017) MATT KINDT DLX HC VOL 02

ZOMBIE TRAMP TP VOL 18 SEX CLUBS ROCK ROLL (MR)

Source: Previews World