As we’ve seen in the trailers, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ introduces Diana’s golden eagle armor from the comics. The first suit of armor was designed by Alex Ross and introduced in the 1996 Elseworlds miniseries ‘Kingdom Come’. The armor famously sports a pair of massive metal wings. Even though in the comics, Diana can fly without assistance, Gal Gadot‘s film interpretation doesn’t have that ability, so this suit will seemingly help her in that regard.

For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, director Patty Jenkins turned to Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming, who previously worked on the first ‘Wonder Woman’, as well as the Nolan Batman flick and many more. As Hemming said, her top priority was:

“In the light it’s always liquid, moving. There’s a feeling of non-flatness…. Because in the comics, she does fight her mightiest battles in the golden suit.”

According to EW, who profiled ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ in its latest cover story, there were three sets of wings used: “[one set with] spine-straining carbon fiber weighing upwards of 44 pounds; one set, destined to be CG’ed later, looks almost tablet-like, a sort of platinum-dipped Ten Commandments; another like an extremely blingy set of Venetian blinds.”

The suit minus the wings was already revealed in the first poster for the film:

Fans can also check out the costume on the cover to the new EW:

Diana will likely need the hardware, as she will be facing off with Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal), who, in the comics, has powerful telepathic abilities, and her one-time friend Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig), who morphs into the savage were-cat The Cheetah.

Check out some new pics from ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ below:

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ fast forwards from World War I to the totally awesome ’80s. Director Patty Jenkins returns, as do stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, with newcomers Kristen Wiig and Predo Pascal. The film storms into theaters on June 4, 2020.