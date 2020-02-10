Hello boys and girls and welcome to an all-new Toy News Tuesday! We’re the one weekly column right here on ScienceFiction.com where we seek out all of the awesome news you need to know about any announcements and cool happenings in the toy industry and put them all in one easy to find place for you!

Troopers Get A New-Classic Ride

Everything old is new again and this week Hasbro is taking that to heart with their latest ‘Star Wars’ announcement! Collectors who watched ‘The Mandalorian‘ television series on Disney+ recently noticed a sly reference to a classic vehicle that was created for the original Kenner ‘Star Wars’ line and that had never previously appeared on screen- The Imperial Troop Transport! While many people enjoyed this little Easter egg, the team at Hasbro is taking it up to a new level with the newly announced ‘Star Wars: The Vintage Collection’ Imperial Troop Transport vehicle! This vehicle is made for the 3/75″ scale ‘Vintage Collection’ figure line and looks like a perfectly updated version of the classic Kenner toy as seen on ‘The Mandalorian’. The Imperial Troop Transport should hold around 8 figures in it and is set to release this March for around $70. Check out the info and images below!

Old Kenner meets modern streaming with this sensational Star Wars The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian Imperial Troop Transport Vehicle from Hasbro. With opening doors and top hatch, a removable top, and a detailed interior that includes fold-down jump seats, there’s room to seat several of your 3 3/4-inch scale action figures (sold separately). This awesomely detailed Imperial armament inspired by the Disney+ The Mandalorian TV series brings one of Kenner’s most famous original creations from the 1970s to life in an updated style. Don’t let it pass you by! Ages 4 and up.

Imperial troop transports weren’t war machines like AT-AT or AT-DP walkers, but these deadly looking craft still proved effective at ferrying troops to the battlefield, controlling crowds, and dealing with small-scale threats. They belong in every Star Wars collection!

Harley Flew The Coop

Warner Brothers’ live action adaptation of ‘Birds Of Prey‘, the latest in their extended DC Universe film series, may not have broken the box office on opening weekend, but its fanbase is definitely a loud one! While people didn’t quite flock to theaters as planned, the critical reception of the film has been overwhelmingly positive, so it shouldn’t be much of a surprise that the team at Hot Toys is bringing collectors the film’s star Harley Quinn to their 1:6 scale figure line!

Based on her appearance in the movie formally called ‘Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)’ the all-new Hot Toys Harley Quinn 1:6 scale figure brings us everything we could possibly want from a tiny Margot Robbie. The figure stands around 11.5″ tall and sports 26 points of articulation (even her sculpted pigtails move!) so that you can pose Harley in any number of action poses. This new ‘Birds Of Prey’ Harley Quinn’s newly developed head sculpt features a dead-on likeness of actress Margot Robbie and comes packaged with a number of alternative hands, interchangeable feet (shoes or skates), and Harley’s trademarked Oversized Mallet. You will be able to add the new Hot Toys ‘Birds Of Prey’ Harley Quinn 1:6 scale figure somewhere between the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2021 for just $259. Check out the info and images from Hot Toys below!

Birds of Prey- Harley Quinn 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

“Get ready, ladies.” – Harley Quinn

The villainous Harley Quinn will return to Gotham City in no time. She has been emancipated from her former beau, Mistah J, and has broken away from the Suicide Squad. Now she’s gathering a group of women vigilantes as her own girl gang to face off again the other super villains out there! Waited with great anticipation for the official release of Birds of Prey, Hot Toys is thrilled today to unmask the new 1/6th scale Harley Quinn collectible figure from the latest DC Extended Universe blockbuster! Meet the gang leader, behind Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), and go inside the mind of an unhinged antihero who’s breaking all the rules.

Beautifully crafted based on the screen appearance of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Birds of Prey, the movie-accurate collectible figure features a newly developed head and hair sculpture with incredible workmanship, a sophisticatedly tailored golden overall outfit as seen in the first trailer of the film, a pair of interchangeable roller shoes, Harley’s iconic mallet, a chain necklaces, a figure stand with specially designed graphic cards and character backdrop.

Channel your inner Harley Quinn with this latest figure capturing her brilliant look in Birds of Prey!

Thanos: Hands Of Fate

Fans of Marvel’s legendary mad titan, Thanos, will be pleased to hear that they’re going to be getting two new chances to add some high-quality figures of the jolly purple giant (well, less jolly, more murderous) to their collections in the near future! Even better? They’re both in different scales and completely different styles from both the comics and the live-action films.

If you’re into the Marvel Cinematic Universe you probably knew that this first one was inevitable! Jumping straight out of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, we have the all-new Battle Damaged Armored Thanos from Hot Toys! As you probably guessed (as it’s made by Hot Toys), this figure is in 1:6 scale and stands around 16″ tall! It features a fully articulated seamless body that has over 20 points of articulation. In addition to his battle-damaged armor, Thanos comes packaged with two interchangeable heads, a battle-damaged double-bladed sword, a removable helmet, a Nano Gauntlet, a diorama display stand, and a number of interchangeable hands. Hot Toys new ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Battle Damaged Armored Thanos is due to release in the first half of 2021 for around $428. Check out the info and images from Hot Toys below!

Avengers: Endgame- Thanos (Battle Damaged Version) 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

“You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me.” – Thanos

Thanos’ snap of decimation from Avengers: Infinity War threw the galaxy into chaos, but the menace of the universe will stop at nothing to spread his reign of tyranny. Trying to save the other half of the populations from experiencing the same loss that he dealt with, the fierce warlord intends to use the limitless power of the Infinity Stones through the Nano Gauntlet for his ultimate quest. As a continuation of the incredible collectible series of Avenger: Endgame, Hot Toys is thrilled to unveil the all-new Battle Damaged Version of 1/6th scale Thanos collectible figure highlighting severe damages on armors inspired by the climactic battle on Earth from The Infinity Saga!

Masterfully crafted based on the screen appearance of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame, the highly-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt capturing the warlord’s shocked facial expression with excellent craftsmanship, an interchangeable angry head sculpt, a specially designed muscular body exhibiting hyper realistic skin texture and tendons, a damaged 1/6th scale Nano Gauntlet with LED light up function and a matching hand mounted with all six Infinity Stones, an extra interchangeable hand for Nano Gauntlet features finger snapping gesture, astounding degree of battle damage details being reflected on Thanos’ shiny golden armor and accessories including a newly crafted helmet, a heavy double-edged sword, as well as a battlefield inspired diorama figure base.

Dominate the universe by adding this remarkable collectible figure to your epic Marvel collection now!

If you’d prefer your Mad Titan a little smaller, you’re still in luck! Our friends at Mezco have announced an all-new 6″ 1:12 scale Thanos figure as the latest addition to their One:12 Collective toyline! This figure is generally based on the character’s comic design rather than live-action but is not based on any particular incarnation as seen in the comics. The best way to explain it would be to say it’s a “comic inspired original design” from Mezco and frankly we are here for it! This new Thanos 1:12 figure stands over 8″ tall and is fully articulated. He comes fully loaded, packaged with three interchangeable heads, a number of alternative hands (and alternative Infinity Gauntlet hands featuring light up Infinity Stones), The Cosmic Cube, and a special figure stand. You can add the new Mezco One:12 Collective Thanos in Q3 2020 for just $155! Check out the full release info an images from Mezco below.

Marvel Comics – Thanos One:12 Collective Figure

“But in the end, as always, Thanos will stand triumphant.”

The One:12 Collective Thanos is outfitted in a battle suit with reinforced chest and shoulder armor, and includes three head portraits depicting varying degrees of the warlord’s grimace. The Mad Titan wields the power of all six infinity stones, which shine brightly via a light-up function within his included infinity gauntlet. Thanos is able to control matter and energy with the Cosmic Cube that he can hold neatly in his hands. A member of the superhuman race known as the Titanian Eternals, Thanos demonstrates enormous superhuman abilities and is able to absorb and project vast quantities of cosmic energy. Feared by the mightiest heroes across the cosmos, Thanos is plagued with saving the universe from itself.

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE THANOS FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 32 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 21cm tall

Six (6) interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists (L & R), One (1) pair of holding hands (L & R), One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R)

COSTUME: Battle suit with reinforced chest and shoulder armor, Wrist gauntlets, Belt, Knee-high combat boots

ACCESSORIES: One (1) Infinity Gauntlet with light-up function and two (2) interchange hands, One (1) Cosmic Cube, One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo, One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

“You Have 20 Seconds To Comply”

Your move creep! Our friends at Super7 have a phenomenal new item dropping this week based on the classic sci-fi inspired action film ‘Robocop’. The newest addition to their popular retro-inspired ReAction Figures line is a deluxe figure 2-pack featuring the robotic ED-209 and the unfortunate Mr. Kinney. As per usual for the ReAction Figures line, the figures in this deluxe figure 2-pack are made in 3.75″ scale, with ED-209 being appropriately closer to the 6″ mark. Ed-209 sports 4 points of articulation, while Kinny has 5 points of articulation and a massive gaping hole in his chest! You can bring this Super7 ReAction Figures Deluxe ‘Robocop’ figure 2-pack home today for just $34.99.

Gotta Catch’em All!

In a move that will undoubtedly excite some Poke’maniacs, this week Funko announced plans to continue their ‘Pokemon’ inspired series of POP! Vinyls with four new additions to the set! Coming soon to your POP! Vinyl collection are a number of classic Pokemon including Vulpix, Mewtwo, Mr. Mime, and Pichu! Here’s hoping that this line continues so that Pokemon fans can continue to collect’em all!

It’s Like Magic

Shantae is back! “Who”, you ask? She’s the half-genie heroine with a heart of gold from the cult favorite video game series that shares her name, ‘Shantae’! This week Funko announced that gamers will soon be able to add their very own POP! Vinyl of Shantae to their collections when she releases later this Spring.

Funko ECCC Exclusives Revealed

Emerald City Comic Con is just a few weeks away and we are pretty hype about it! After months of anticipation, the team at Funko have finally started to reveal their planned convention exclusives for this event and so far it looks like there will be a little bit of something for everyone! Here is the full rundown so far of what we can look forward to from Funko at Emerald City Comic Con!

Dragon Ball Z POP! Vegeta (Eating Noodles)

Dragon Ball Z POP! Perfect Cell (Glow In The Dark)

Dragon Ball Z POP! Piccolo (Green Chrome)

Dungeons & Dragons POP! Gelatinous Cube

Masters Of The Universe POP! Tri-klops

Masters Of The Universe POP! He-Man (Slime Pit)

Masters Of The Universe POP!Pez Tri-klops

Masters Of The Universe POP! Pez Evi Lyn

Masters Of The Universe POP! Pez Stinkor

DC Comics POP! Zatana

DC Comics Vinyl Soda Batman (with 1/6 Chase)

Starship Troopers POP! Tanker Bug

The Grand Budapest Hotel POP! Zero & Gustave (2-Pack)

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World Vinyl Soda Scott Pilgrim (with 1/6 Chase)

Scott Pilgrim Vs The World Vinyl Soda Ramona Flowers (with 1/6 Chase)

We are sure there are more to be announced and can’t wait to share them all with you once we know more!

