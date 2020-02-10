Is Taika Waititi going to bring his wit and quips to the world George Lucas created? Could we finally get a ‘Star Wars’ film full of winks, nudges, and glances at the camera? No. Well, “no” with a big pause and a tiny question mark at the end. Honestly, I’m not entirely sure. ScreenRant pointed us in the right direction, which seemingly gives us a sort of answer about his involvement with the franchise. The ‘Thor: Ragnarock’ and ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ director attempted to shoot the rumor deader than a shifty Rodian during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Waititi was directly questioned about the rumor that Lucasfilm had approached him. His response almost put the gossip to rest:

“Listen, what does approached even mean? I’ve seen ‘Star Wars’ and that is as far as it got.”

Personally, I’d really like to see a Taika Waititi ‘Star Wars’ feature. One, specifically, that takes a look at the lives of entertainers in the series’s universe. In particular, he should chronical the misadventures of the all-Bith band ‘Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes.’ That would subvert expectations for sure. Not only that, but it would help bring the band’s exploits out of “Legends” and into the new canon.

Sadly, the days of ‘Star Wars’ on the silver screen may be at an end as Disney’s CEO Bob Iger made an announcement recently regarding Star Wars. The adventures in a galaxy far, far away were going to take a break from the big screen. The focus will remain on the small screen, most likely on Disney+. Depending on your point-of-view of the franchise under The Mouse, this could be welcomed or dreaded.

Should Disney refocus Star Wars as smaller series, or should the space opera remain a cinematic tradition? Let us know below in the comments!