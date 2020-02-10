Benjamin Bratt has landed the series regular role of Parco Delgado in HBO Max’s pilot for a potential series based on Brian Wood’s comic book series ‘DMZ’. He joins Rosario Dawson who is playing Alma Ortega.

Wood’s comic depicts a war-torn United States, where Manhattan has become a demilitarized zone (DMZ), devastated and cut off from the rest of humanity, ruled by rival “gangs, militias, demagogues and warlords.” Bratt’s character, Parco Delgado, is described as “the popular — and deadly — leader of one of the most powerful gangs in the DMZ. He wants to rule the DMZ and will stop at nothing to secure that outcome. Delgado is known as a wildly magnetic, affable and equally influential man. ” (via Deadline)

Dawson’s character, Alma Ortega, is a medic, who is searching for her son in this no man’s land.

‘Westworld’s Roberto Patino is writing, executive producing and will act as showrunner. Ava DuVernay will also executive produce and direct the pilot. ‘DMZ’ will be produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Bratt is no stranger to TV, having starred in ‘The Cleaner’, ‘Law & Order’ (for which he was nominated for an Emmy), ‘Private Practice’, ’24: Live Another Day’, and most recently, Lee Daniels’ ‘Star’. He also frequently guest-stars on ABC’s ‘Modern Family’.

‘DMZ’ was published by DC Comics’ mature readers’ Vertigo line. It lasted for 72 issues from 2005-2012. Bratt previously voiced another DC character, Superman (Hernan Guerra) in ‘Justice League: Gods and Monsters’. He also appeared in the Marvel movie ‘Doctor Strange’. Other recent credits include Disney’s ‘Coco’, ‘Shot Caller’, and ‘Ride Along 2’.

DuVernay is attached to write and direct another DC movie property, ‘New Gods’, based on characters created by Jack Kirby. She has an extensive resumé serving as executive producer of TV shows, including ‘The Red Line’, ‘Queen Sugar’, and ‘Cherish the Day’, as well as Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning miniseries ‘When They See Us’.

At this point, HBO Max has only ordered a pilot for ‘DMZ’. Check back for more news as it emerges.