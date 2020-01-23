RUMOR MILL: Take this information with a grain of salt as it is strictly a RUMOR for now.

In December, Kevin Feige teased that ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ would introduce a character that fans would never expect to see. As he stated:

“The next Doctor Strange film, for instance, features some new MCU characters which will be making their debut in that movie you won’t expect or won’t guess who it is but we found a cool way to make it work because we want to make a particular type of movie there and there was a character who we always wanted to do something with who will fit really well there.”

Well, it appears that someone may have figured out why this mystery character is– America Chavez.

It appears that in casting notes obtained by The Illuminerdy seem to hint that this character will appear in ‘Multiverse of Madness’ and it would make sense, as America Chavez hails from another dimension called the Utopian Parallel. She spent time bouncing around to different dimensions before arriving in Marvel’s 616 Universe, where she spent time as a member of the Young Avengers, A-Force, The Ultimates, and the West Coast Avengers.

She has the power to kick open portals to other dimensions, which would play into the plot of ‘Multiverse of Madness’, based on the little that we know about it so far. And she isn’t a character that one would naturally associate with Doctor Strange.

She is also a lesbian and the daughter of two mothers. Feige has stated that Marvel Studios is seeking to craft a more diverse lineup, so she would certainly fit that bill. She is the first Latinx LGBTQ character to headline her own Marvel Comics series.

She is alternately known as Miss America, a codename lifted from a Golden Age character (Madeline Joyce), but it has been suggested that America Chavez doesn’t actually know who that is and that she picked the name at random.

As has been suggested, if America Chavez enters the MCU, that makes just one more Young Avenger in that reality. At this point, Emma Fuhrmann, who portrays Ant-Man’s daughter, Cassie Lang is the only one that has been seen. In the comics, she joins the Young Avengers as Stature. But it is known that Kate Bishop, the new Hawkeye, will co-headline that Disney+ series with Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton. And there are rumors that another Disney+ series, ‘WandaVision’ will introduce Billy Kaplan (Wiccan), Tommy Shepherd (Speed), and possibly even Teddy Altman (Hulkling).

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is currently in a bit of limbo as Scott Derrickson recently walked away from directing it. The studio is seeking a new helmer as the film is locked into a release date of May 7, 2021.

Would you like to see America Chavez enter the picture in this film?