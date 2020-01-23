Have you already binge-watched ‘The Witcher’? (More than once? No judgment!) Are you wondering when you will get your next fix of the fantasy exploits on The Continent? Well, while you wait for Season 2 (which isn’t expected to be released until next year), Netflix has announced that it plans to release an anime movie ‘The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’. The film is created by Korea’s Studio Mir, which has previously worked on ‘The Legend of Korra’ and another Netflix project, ‘Voltron: Legendary Defender’. Beau DeMayo, who also produces the live-action show, serves the same capacity on the animated movie.

It appears that this project has been in the pipeline in secret for quite some time now, possibly as long as the live-action show has been in the works.

Lauren S. Hissrich, showrunner of the live-action show, shared the news of this movie via Twitter:



It’s a big day here in #TheWitcher world — and I’ve been keeping this one secret for over a year! https://t.co/9Rp1ftDO0p — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) January 22, 2020

It appears that Geralt is the “Wolf” in the title, as he is often known as “The White Wolf” and hails from the School of the Wolf. What could possibly give this bruiser a nightmare?

It was not announced when this animated movie would be released, but since the announcement is being made now, hopefully, it won’t be long. Perhaps it will arrive later this year to fill the void until Season 2 of the live-action show arrives.

It also wasn’t revealed whether Henry Cavill and the rest of the cast will lend their voices to this project.

The first eight-episode season of the live action series was released on December 20, and according to Netflix, it was the second most-watched original series of the year, behind ‘Stranger Things 3’. It is also now touting it as the most-watched first season on the service ever, but… that data is questionable. You can read about that here.

But even without the hyperbole, ‘The Witcher’ is a hit, no question. It’s no surprise to see Netflix expanding its scope with another project in a different medium.

Did you enjoy the first season ‘The Witcher’? What do you think of it being turned into an animated movie?