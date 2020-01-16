The slowest damn train ever has been meandering on the longest journey to the screen imaginable, but at long last, TNT’s ‘Snowpiercer’ is about to “I think I can, I think I can” its way onto TVs and portable devices on Sunday, May 31 at 9 pm EST.

As showrunner Graeme Manson declared at the TCA press tour:

“It took a long time to get it right, but we got it right.”

In addition to that, TNT has delivered a new trailer, although it’s the least impressive one so far, and probably doesn’t make any sense if you haven’t seen any previous clips or already know what the story is about. Plus it employs what has become my trailer pet peeve– setting it to a slowed-down, melancholy cover of a well-known song, in this case, ‘Pure Imagination’ (which is itself overused as hell) from ‘Willy Wonka’.

Watch for yourself below:

Manson is the second showrunner to be put in charge of this embattled sci-fi drama, about a massive train that houses what is left of humanity after the Earth is covered in ice and snow. He replaced Josh Friedman in 2018. Friedman had been running the show since the earliest days of development in 2015, but was fired. After Manson was announced as his replacement, Friedman went on a Twitter rant, calling Manson “an idiot, a coward, or a vichy motherfucker.” (That means an easily manipulated puppet. Thanks, Urban Dictionary!)

‘Doctor Strange’ director Scott Derrickson helmed the pilot, but after Friedman was replaced, he refused to return to direct reshoots. Now, Manson states that Derrickson’s pilot was scrapped, with James Hawes directing a new one, while only keeping “a little piece of a special-effects set-piece” from Derrickson’s work.

In May of last year, after four years in development at TNT, it was announced that ‘Snowpiecer’ would instead air on sister station TBS. Then in October, it was announced that it was changing tracks back to TNT.

But now it seems that it will finally leave the station. (Then again, there are still a few months to go…)

‘Snowpiercer’ stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly, and Tony winner Daveed Diggs, plus Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand, and Jaylin Fletcher. Sean Bean will join the cast in Season 2.

Once again, ‘Snowpiercer’ will finally embark on Sunday, May 31 at 9 pm EST.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter