Here is the list of new comic books, trade paperbacks and more shipping on 1/1/2020. As always, check with your retailer for availability, as not all releases may be on sale in all areas at the same time. Here is what’s on my pull-list this week.

MARVELS X #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Alex Ross, Jim Krueger (A) Well-Bee (CA) Alex Ross

David has a problem. He lives in a world of monsters that would love to devour him. He’s the last boy on Earth. The last human being on Earth. And these creatures that see him only as prey, they’re his former neighbors. He has one hope: to get to New York. To get to where Captain America and the rest of the heroes are. Alex Ross and Jim Krueger combine their abilities with artist Well-Bee to tell a very uncanny prequel to the legendary EARTH X trilogy.

BATMAN #86

DC COMICS

(W) James TynionIV (A) Danny Miki (A/CA) Tony S. Daniel

It’s a new day in Gotham City, but not the same old Batman. With Bane vanquished and one of his longtime allies gone, Batman has to start picking up the pieces and stepping up his game. Batman has a new plan for Gotham City, but he’s not the only one. Deathstroke has returned as well, under a mysterious new contract that could change everything. Beginning a whole new chapter in the life of the Dark Knight, the epic art team of Tony S. Daniel and Danny Miki are joined by new series writer James Tynion IV!

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #23

IMAGE COMICS

(W) Robert Kirkman (A/CA) Lorenzo De Felici

Marcos and Ed lead a rescue mission deep into the heart of Oblivion! Will they succeed-or will the Faceless Men be taking more prisoners?! Buckle up for an all-out, action-packed issue!

STRANGER THINGS INTO THE FIRE #1

DARK HORSE COMICS

(W) Jody Houser, Ryan Kelly (A) Le Beau L. Underwood (CA) Viktor Kalvachev

Years after escaping Hawkins Lab, two of Dr. Brenner’s former subjects seek to live normal lives. When news reaches them that the lab was shut down, they go on a harrowing search for Nine, a powerful pyrokinetic whose shattered psyche threatens to burn them all to ashes if they can’t find her and free her from her own malevolent imagination.

FIREFLY OUTLAW MA REYNOLDS #1

BOOM! STUDIOS

(W) Greg Pak (A) Davide Gianfelice (CA) Ethan Young

After the shocking conclusion of Mal’s journey with Boss Moon, Mal hands himself into the Alliance…but it turns out its not him they want.

The infamous Ma Reynolds is at the top of the Alliance’s Most Wanted, and if Mal doesn’t get to her first, the Alliance will! Kicking off a new year of Firefly, discover the secret history of Mal and his mother, and what that will mean for the rest of the ‘verse…and a new brewing war to end all wars.

TMNT ONGOING #101

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman, Sophie Campbell (A/CA) Sophie Campbell

Welcome to the new world of TMNT! After the cataclysmic events of TMNT #100, the Turtles find New York City drastically changed-new factions and enemies are on the rise, and allies are in short supply. The Turtles discover that in order to survive they will need to work together like never before!

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #11 CVR A MAIN ASPINALL

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #11 CVR B WADA

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #11 CVR C CONNECTING MORRIS VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #11 CVR D PREORDER INZANA VAR

BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #11 FOC SLAYER VAR

FIREFLY OUTLAW MA REYNOLDS #1 CVR A YOUNG

FIREFLY OUTLAW MA REYNOLDS #1 CVR B WALSH

GUNNERKRIGG COURT TP VOL 06

MAGICIANS #3 (OF 5) CVR A KHALIDAH (MR)

MAGICIANS #3 (OF 5) CVR B SHARPE (MR)

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #2 CVR A MORA

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #2 DON MONTES

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #2 FOC VAR

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #2 LEO MONTES

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #2 MIKE MONTES (C

POWER RANGERS TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #2 RAPH MONTES (C

ROCKOS MODERN AFTERLIFE TP VOL 01

RONIN ISLAND #9 CVR A MILONOGIANNIS

RONIN ISLAND #9 CVR B PREORDER YOUNG VAR

STRANGE SKIES OVER EAST BERLIN #4

STRANGE SKIES OVER EAST BERLIN #4 FOC BERGARA VAR

BUTCHER OF PARIS #2 (OF 5) (MR)

CRIMINAL MACABRE THE BIG BLEED OUT #2 (OF 4)

ELFQUEST STARGAZERS HUNT #2 (OF 6)

GOT JON SNOW PREMIUM FIGURE

KILL WHITEY DONOVAN #2 (OF 5) CVR A PEARSON (MR)

KILL WHITEY DONOVAN #2 (OF 5) CVR B BARAHONA (MR)

STRANGER THINGS INTO THE FIRE #1 (OF 4) CVR A KALACHEV

STRANGER THINGS INTO THE FIRE #1 (OF 4) CVR B LAMBERT

STRANGER THINGS INTO THE FIRE #1 (OF 4) CVR C WILSON

WITCHER 3 WILD HUNT REGIS VAMPIRE DLX FIGURE

WITCHER 3 WILD HUNT YENNEFER FIGURE SERIES 2

AQUAMAN GIANT #2

BATMAN #86

BATMAN #86 CARD STOCK VAR ED

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #9

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #9 VAR ED

BATMAN ARKHAM BLACK MASK TP

BATMAN BY NEAL ADAMS TP BOOK 03

CATWOMAN #19

CATWOMAN #19 CARD STOCK VAR ED

DAPHNE BYRNE #1 (OF 6) (MR)

DAPHNE BYRNE #1 (OF 6) CARD STOCK VAR ED (MR)

DOLLAR COMICS THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD #197

DOLLHOUSE FAMILY #3 (OF 6) (MR)

DOLLHOUSE FAMILY #3 (OF 6) VAR ED (MR)

DREAMING TP VOL 02 EMPTY SHELLS (MR)

GEN LOCK #3 (OF 7)

GOTHAM CITY MONSTERS #5 (OF 6)

HARLEY QUINN & POISON IVY #5 (OF 6)

HARLEY QUINN & POISON IVY #5 (OF 6) CARD STOCK HARLEY VAR ED

HARLEY QUINN & POISON IVY #5 (OF 6) CARD STOCK POISON IVY VA

HAWKMAN #20

HAWKMAN #20 VAR ED

HOUSE OF WHISPERS #17 (MR)

INJUSTICE GODS AMONG US YEAR FIVE COMPLETE COLL TP

SUPERGIRL #38

SUPERGIRL #38 CARD STOCK VAR ED

SWAMP THING THE BRONZE AGE TP VOL 02

YOUNG JUSTICE #12

YOUNG JUSTICE #12 CARD STOCK VAR ED

BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 01 ROBERTSON SGN ED (MR)

BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 02 ROBERTSON SGN ED (MR)

BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 03 ENNIS SGN PHOTO CVR ED (MR)

BOYS OMNIBUS TP VOL 03 ROBERTSON SGN ED (MR)

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF DARK #11 CASTRO FOC BONUS VAR

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF DARK #11 CVR A SEELEY

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF DARK #11 CVR B CERMAK

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF DARK #11 CVR C ROYLE

ELVIRA MISTRESS OF DARK #11 CVR D PHOTO

PETER CANNON THUNDERBOLT OVERSIZED HC

QUEEN SONJA OMNIBUS TP VOL 01

RED SONJA #12 CASTRO FOC BONUS VAR

RED SONJA #12 CVR A CONNER

RED SONJA #12 CVR B LINSNER

RED SONJA #12 CVR C PHAM

RED SONJA #12 CVR D COLAK

RED SONJA #12 CVR E COSPLAY

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #4 CASTRO FOC BONUS VAR

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #4 CVR A PARILLO

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #4 CVR B OLIVER

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #4 CVR C SEGOVIA

VENGEANCE OF VAMPIRELLA #4 CVR D COSPLAY

BRITISH ICE SC GN

DYING IS EASY #2 (OF 5) CVR A SIMMONDS

DYING IS EASY #2 (OF 5) CVR B RODRIGUEZ

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #269 CVR A ATKINS

GI JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #269 CVR B SULLIVAN

LOEG VOL IV TEMPEST HC

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #85 CVR A COLLER

MY LITTLE PONY FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC #85 CVR B NEOFOTISTOU

TMNT ONGOING #101 CVR A CAMPBELL

TMNT ONGOING #101 CVR B EASTMAN

UNCLE SCROOGE #52 CVR A MAZZARELLO

20XX #2 (MR)

ASCENDER #8 (MR)

BATTLEPUG #5 CVR A NORTON & PASSALAQUA

BATTLEPUG #5 CVR B HA

CLOCK #1

GIDEON FALLS #20 CVR A SORRENTINO (MR)

GIDEON FALLS #20 CVR B BA (MR)

KILLADELPHIA #1 2ND PTG (MR)

MOONSHINE #15 (MR)

OBLIVION SONG BY KIRKMAN & DE FELICI #23 (MR)

POSTAL DELIVERANCE #6 (MR)

PRETTY DEADLY RAT #5 (OF 5) (MR)

SONATA #7 CVR A HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR)

SONATA #7 CVR B HABERLIN & VAN DYKE (MR)

TREES THREE FATES #5 (OF 5) (MR)

UNEARTH TP VOL 01 (MR)

WITCHBLADE #17 (MR)

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE TP

ABSOLUTE CARNAGE VS DEADPOOL TP

AERO #7

AMAZING MARY JANE #4

AMAZING MARY JANE #4 GONZALES VAR

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #37

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #37 CAMUNCOLI MARVELS X VAR

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN BY NICK SPENCER TP VOL 06 ABSOLUTE CARNAG

BLACK CAT #8

BLACK CAT #8 ANACLETO MARVELS X VAR

BLACK PANTHER TP BOOK 08 INTERG EMPIRE WAKANDA PT 03

BLACK WIDOW TP WELCOME TO THE GAME

CAPTAIN MARVEL #12 2ND PTG SORRENTINO VAR

CAPTAIN MARVEL TP VOL 02 FALLING STAR

CONAN SERPENT WAR #3 (OF 4)

CONAN SERPENT WAR #3 (OF 4) CAMUNCOLI CONNECTING VAR

DAREDEVIL BY BENDIS & MALEEV OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG

DEADPOOL #2

DOCTOR STRANGE BY MARK WAID TP VOL 04 CHOICE

EXCALIBUR #2 2ND PTG ASRAR VAR DX

EXCALIBUR #5 DX

EXCALIBUR #5 SLINEY MARVELS X VAR DX

FALLEN ANGELS #1 2ND PTG CAMUNCOLI VAR DX

FALLEN ANGELS #2 2ND PTG VAR DX

FALLEN ANGELS #5 DX

GHOST RIDER #4

GHOST-SPIDER #6

IMMORTAL HULK #26 2ND PTG ALEX ROSS VAR

IMMORTAL HULK #27 2ND PTG ALEX ROSS VAR

IMMORTAL HULK #29

IMMORTAL HULK #29 BRADSHAW MARVELS X VAR

INCOMING #1 2ND PTG JACINTO VAR

LOKI TP

MAGNIFICENT MS MARVEL #11

MARAUDERS #2 2ND PTG DAUTERMAN VAR DX

MARVEL MONOGRAPH TP ART OF DECLAN SHALVEY

MARVELS AVENGERS THOR #1

MARVELS AVENGERS THOR #1 RON LIM VAR

MARVELS X #1 (OF 6)

MILES MORALES THE END #1

MILES MORALES THE END #1 SCOTT VAR

MORBIUS #1 2ND PTG FERREIRA VAR

MORBIUS #3

MORBIUS #3 RYP CONNECTING VAR

NEW AVENGERS BREAKOUT MARVEL SELECT HC

NEW MUTANTS #2 2ND PTG VAR DX

NEW MUTANTS #5 DX

POWERS OF X #6 (OF 6) 2ND PTG SILVA VAR

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT CARNAGE #1

RUINS OF RAVENCROFT CARNAGE #1 OLIVETTI VAR

SAVAGE AVENGERS #9

SCREAM CURSE OF CARNAGE #1 2ND PTG MOONEYHAM VAR

STAR #1 (OF 5)

STAR #1 (OF 5) JS CAMPBELL VAR

STAR WARS RISE KYLO REN #2 (OF 4)

STRIKEFORCE #5

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN ALIEN REALITY #2 (OF 5)

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN ALIEN REALITY #2 (OF 5) BAGLEY VAR

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN ALIEN REALITY #2 (OF 5) RON LIM VAR

SYMBIOTE SPIDER-MAN ALIEN REALITY #2 (OF 5) SAVIUK VAR

TRUE BELIEVERS CRIMINALLY INSANE BUSHMAN #1

TRUE BELIEVERS CRIMINALLY INSANE MASTERS OF EVIL #1

VENOM #22

VENOM #22 CHRISTOPHER MARVELS X VAR

X-FORCE #2 2ND PTG VAR DX

X-FORCE #5 DX

X-FORCE #5 LAND MARVELS X VAR DX

X-MEN #2 2ND PTG YU VAR DX

YONDU #4 (OF 5)

Other Comic Books

20TH CENTURY BOYS TP VOL 06 PERFECT ED URASAWA

ALBERT EINSTEIN & THEORY OF RELATIVITY YA GN

ALL TIME COMICS ZEROSIS DEATHSCAPE #6 (OF 6) (MR)

ANONYMOUS NOISE GN VOL 18

AO HARU RIDE MANGA GN VOL 08

ARCHIE 1955 #4 (OF 5) CVR A KRAUSE

ARCHIE 1955 #4 (OF 5) CVR B ALLRED

ARCHIE 1955 #4 (OF 5) CVR C IGLE

ARCHIES BIG BOOK TP VOL 07 MUSICAL GENIUS

B & V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #277

BAD MACHINERY POCKET ED GN VOL 09 CASE OF THE MISSING PIECE

BAKEMONOGATARI GN VOL 02

BLACK CAT #2 CVR A & B SET TURNER

BLACK CAT #2 CVR A TURNER

BLACK CLOVER GN VOL 19

BOOGILY HEADS #3 (OF 4) CVR A PENDL

BOOGILY HEADS #3 (OF 4) CVR B FINK

BOWIE STARDUST RAYGUNS & MOONAGE DAYDREAMS HC GN

CANDY COLOR PARADOX GN VOL 04 (MR)

CARPENTER TALES SCI FI NUCLEAR ATTACK #5 (MR)

CHARLES DARWIN & THEORY OF EVOLUTION YA GN

CHIOS SCHOOL ROAD GN VOL 07

COMPLETE CREPAX HC VOL 05 AMERICAN STORIES (MR)

COMPLETE IMMORTAL TP VOL 01

CONSANTLY SC

DARK AGE #5

DARK RED #9

DAYTIME SHOOTING STAR GN VOL 04

DEAD MAX COMIX GN BOOK 01 DEADENING

DEADPOOL #1 EASTMAN VAR

DEADPOOL #1 EASTMAN VAR SGN

DEMON SLAYER KIMETSU NO YAIBA GN VOL 10

DOCTOR WHO 13TH SEASON TWO #1 CVR A GANUCHEAU

DOCTOR WHO 13TH SEASON TWO #1 CVR B PHOTO

DOCTOR WHO 13TH SEASON TWO #1 CVR C SMITH

DOCTOR WHO 13TH SEASON TWO #1 CVR D ZHANG

DOCTOR WHO 13TH SEASON TWO #1 CVR E GRALEY

DOCTOR WHO 13TH SEASON TWO #1 CVR F BLANK SKETCH

DOG EATERS #4 (OF 6)

DOG MAN HC GN W DUST JACKET VOL 01

DOG MAN HC GN W DUST JACKET VOL 02 UNLEASHED

DOG MAN HC GN W DUST JACKET VOL 03 TALE OF TWO KITTIES

DOG MAN HC GN W DUST JACKET VOL 08 FETCH 22

DONT CALL ME DIRTY GN VOL 01

DR STONE GN VOL 09

DRAGON BALL SUPER GN VOL 07

DRAGONFLY & DRAGONFLYMAN #3 (OF 5) (MR)

DRIFTING DRAGONS GN VOL 02

FGTEEV PRESENTS INTO THE GAME GN

FOOD WARS SHOKUGEKI NO SOMA GN VOL 33

GARFIELDS GT DIGITAL CITIZENSHIP GN ONLINE ETIQUETTE

GARFIELDS GT DIGITAL CITIZENSHIP GN ONLINE FRIENDS

GARFIELDS GT DIGITAL CITIZENSHIP GN POSTING ONLINE

GARFIELDS GT DIGITAL CITIZENSHIP GN SAFE DOWNLOADING

GEEKY FAB FIVE GN VOL 01 ITS NOT ROCKET SCIENCE

GEEKY FAB FIVE GN VOL 03 DOGGONE CATASTROPHE

GEEKY FAB FIVE HC GN VOL 03 DOGGONE CATASTROPHE

GO WITH THE FLOW GN

GO WITH THE FLOW HC GN

GOLDEN KAMUY GN VOL 13 (MR)

GRAND BLUE DREAMING GN VOL 09 (MR)

HAIKYU GN VOL 36

HIMOUTO UMARI CHAN GN VOL 08

HINAMATSURI GN VOL 06

IGNITED #6 (MR)

IMMORTAL HULK #20 CVR A & B SET KEOWN

IMMORTAL HULK #20 CVR A KEOWN

INCURABLE CASE OF LOVE GN VOL 02 (MR)

ISAAC NEWTON & LAWS OF MOTION YA GN

JACK KIRBYS DINGBAT LOVE HC

JUJUTSU KAISEN GN VOL 01

JUNKO MIZUNO PURE TRANCE HC (MR)

KAGUYA SAMA LOVE IS WAR GN VOL 12

KNIGHTS TEMPORAL #5

KOMI CANT COMMUNICATE GN VOL 04

KONOHANA KITAN MANGA GN VOL 07

LADY DEATH NIGHTMARE SYMPHONY #2 (OF 2) DEODATO JR PREMIUM F

LADY DEATH NIGHTMARE SYMPHONY #2 (OF 2) NAUGHTY VAR CVR (MR)

LADY DEATH NIGHTMARE SYMPHONY #2 (OF 2) SPELLBLASTER VAR CVR

LADY DEATH NIGHTMARE SYMPHONY #2 (OF 2) STANDARD CVR (MR)

LOUD HOUSE 3IN1 GN VOL 02

LOUD HOUSE HC GN VOL 07 STRUGGLE IS REAL

LOUD HOUSE SC GN VOL 07 STRUGGLE IS REAL

LOVE MOM & 2 HIT MULTI TARGET ATTACKS GN VOL 02

MARGINAL OPERATION GN VOL 01

MARIE CURIE & RADIOACTIVITY YA GN

MEZO PREMIER TP VOL 01

MY HERO ACADEMIA GN VOL 22

MYSTERE #5 (OF 5) CVR A VIGONTE

MYSTERE #5 (OF 5) CVR B RIVEIRO

MYSTERE #5 (OF 5) CVR C JIMENEZ

MYSTERE #5 (OF 5) CVR D COCCOLO

NARWHAL & JELLY GN VOL 04 OTTER FRIEND

NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS ZEROS JOURNEY #15

NO LONGER HUMAN HC JUNJI ITO (MR)

NOODLEHEADS FIND SOMETHING FISHY YA SC GN

NUKE EM CLASSIC COLD WAR COMICS CELEBRATING END OF WORLD (RE

ONE PIECE 3IN1 TP VOL 30

ONE PUNCH MAN GN VOL 18

PLATINUM END GN VOL 10

PLOT #4

PROMISED NEVERLAND GN VOL 13

PSI-LORDS #8 CVR A KANO

PSI-LORDS #8 CVR B ORZU

PSI-LORDS #8 CVR C LEE

QQ QUEENS QUALITY GN VOL 08

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #1 (OF 5) CVR A VITORINO

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #1 (OF 5) CVR B BURNS

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #1 (OF 5) CVR C GARVEY

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #1 (OF 5) CVR D TOLIBAO

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #1 (OF 5) CVR E COLAPIETRO

RED AGENT ISLAND OF DR MOREAU #1 (OF 5) CVR F BLANK SKETCH

RELICS OF YOUTH #4

RIVERS OF LONDON FEY & THE FURIOUS #3 (MR)

ROBOTECH REMIX #4 CVR A DAMASO

ROBOTECH REMIX #4 CVR B NICUOLO

ROBOTECH REMIX #4 CVR C RENZI

RV9 #3 (OF 5)

SCRATCHER #4 (OF 4)

SEVEN DAYS MONDAY – SUNDAY COMPLETE GN

SNOW WHITE WITH RED HAIR GN VOL 05

STORM KIDS MONICA BLEUE WEREWOLF STORY #2 (OF 5)

STRONG BOX BIG BAD BOOK OF BOON #6 (OF 8)

TAKANE & HANA GN VOL 12

TALES OF BERSERIA GN VOL 02

TALK BERNIE TO ME BERNIE SANDERS SPECIAL ONE SHOT 2ND PRINT

TANK GIRL FULL COLOR CLASSICS 1993-1994 CVR A HEWLETT (MR)

TANK GIRL FULL COLOR CLASSICS 1993-1994 CVR B HEWLETT (MR)

TANK GIRL FULL COLOR CLASSICS 1993-1994 CVR C HEWLETT (MR)

TAROT WITCH OF THE BLACK ROSE #119 COSPLAYER PHOTO CVR ED (M

TERRA FORMARS GN VOL 22 (MR)

TO LOVE RU DARKNESS GN VOL 14 (MR)

TOKYO GHOUL RE GN VOL 14

UNBOUND #3 (OF 5) CVR A COCCOLO

UNBOUND #3 (OF 5) CVR B COLAPIETRO

UNBOUND #3 (OF 5) CVR C ROYLE

UZAKI CHAN WANTS TO HANG OUT GN VOL 02

V CARD #1 (OF 4)

WE NEVER LEARN GN VOL 07

WHAT DID YOU EAT YESTERDAY GN VOL 14 (MR)

WHITE ASH #1 CVR A

WHO KILLED KENNY GN

YOU ARE OBSOLETE #5

YOWAMUSHI PEDAL GN VOL 13

Source: Previews World